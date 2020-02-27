Bhumi Pednekar expresses gratitude on 5 years of Dum Laga Ke Haisha: ‘Thank you for changing my life’

bollywood

As Sharat Katariya’s Dum Laga Ke Haisha completed five years of its release, actor Bhumi Pednekar shared a heartfelt note on Instagram and thanked the makers for “changing (her) life”. The film marked her debut on the big screen, opposite actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Sharing the poster of Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi wrote, “Prem and Sandhya. @ayushmannk #5yearsofDumLagaKeHaisha. Thank you for changing my life,giving me a film that will forever be cherished and a character that has become a part of me. #dumlagakehaisha @yrf @sharatkatariya #maneeshsharma #adityachopra @shanoosharmarahihai.”

Dum Laga Ke Haisha is about school dropout Prem Prakash Tiwari (Ayushmann) and his overweight wife Sandhya Varma (Bhumi). While he is not initially very happy to be married to her, they eventually fall in love.

Bhumi, who worked as an assistant to Yash Raj Films’ casting director Shanoo Sharma for six years before signing her first film, put on weight for the role of Sandhya and weighed 89 kgs while doing the film. She was on a customised calorie-rich diet for almost a year to achieve the same.

Meanwhile, Bhumi was last seen on the big screen as Vicky Kaushal’s wife in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. She is currently shooting for her upcoming film, a horror thriller titled Durgavati, which is being directed by G Ashok. Akshay Kumar is presenting the film.

In an interview with IANS, Bhumi said that she was excited to be headlining a film for the first time. “It’s a very new narrative and a new story for me. I am carrying the entire film on my shoulders for the first time and really amazing people are associated with this film, so it’s going really well,” she said.

When asked if she was feeling extra pressure as she was shouldering Durgavati, Bhumi said, “There is always a pressure when you shoot a film because you try to give a better performance than your previous ones.”

