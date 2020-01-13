Bigg Boss 13: Want to kill person who tried to molest Arti Singh, says Kashmera Shah

bollywood

Former Bigg Boss contestant and television personality Kashmera Shah has reacted to current participant Arti Singh’s recent revelations on the show, about being the victim of an attempted rape.

“I am totally blindsided. Krushna and I have no idea about this,” Kashmera told Pinkvilla. She is married to comedian and TV host Krushna Abhishek, who also happens to be Arti’s brother.

“Only after I speak to Arti, I will be clear on this. I am deeply hurt and concerned and wish she had spoken to us about it. Of course, I want to kill the person who tried to molest her. I am devastated. I am someone who stands up for victims and I did not know I had a victim in my family.”

Arti had made the revelation during a recent Weekend Ka Var episode of Bigg Boss, which featured acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and actor Deepika Padukone as special guests. In the episode, Laxmi urged contestants to speak about traumatic experiences.

Arti had said, ”My own help tried to rape me inside my house when I was 13. I wanted to talk about this and share it with Paras as I feel he is sensitive enough. I told him I can’t sleep alone, even today I need to latch the door before I sleep.” She added, “My hands are shivering as I speak. I wanted to share this as we are on a platform where many girls are watching women like us and they need to know they must speak up whenever they face such crimes.”

Describing the incident in detail, Arti had said, “So I was all alone in my house, sleeping when my servant tried his best to rape me. I cried, yelled, tore his clothes…We stayed in Lucknow where everyone sleeps around 3 in the afternoon. I shouted and then somehow escaped and jumped from the second floor. That is when I realized my own power. Even today, I call myself God’s child.”

