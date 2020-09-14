Bigg Boss 14 to begin on Oct 3, Salman Khan promises the show is the solution to all of 2020’s problems

tv

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 12:20 IST

Even as many in the country continue to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Salman Khan is returning with Bigg Boss 14 where over a dozen celebs are locked in a house for a few months as the country watches transfixed.

A new promo for the show was debuted late on Sunday where Salman also revealed the premiere date of the show. Starting October 3, the show will be the panacea of all of 2020’s ills, as promised by the promo.

The video shows Salman in chains who breaks them all one by one; he also takes off a face mask. He also promises his fans that all the problems they have faced this year will be taken care of. The video is captioned as “2020 ki har problem ko chaknachoor karne aa gaya hai #BiggBoss! #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Catch #BiggBoss2020 before TV on @vootselect. #AbScenePaltega @beingsalmankhan @plaympl @daburdantrakshak @tresemmeindia.”

While the names of contestants are yet to be confirmed, among those who are expected to enter the Bigg Boss house are Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Karan Patel, Eijaz Khan, Sara Gurpal, Neha Sharma, Pavitra Punia and Naina Singh.

It is reported that Bigg Boss 14 will allow contestants to do what they couldn’t in the outside world due to the coronavirus, such as shopping, eating out or watching films in theatres. As part of the luxury tasks, contestants would be able to win a chance to enjoy these in the Bigg Boss 14 house. The show is being pegged as ‘a befitting reply to 2020’.

A recent statement by Colors TV, released alongside a picture of Salman mopping the floor, said, “Salman says everyone is bored of shuttling between home and work. But not to phikar not as life is about to change with Bigg Boss’s power-packed entertainment coming for their rescue.”