Blackmail: Urmila Matondkar is a massive star, not an item girl, says Abhinay Deo

Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar will be seen in a special song Bewafa beauty in the movie Blackmail. The film’s director Abhinay Deo says they were not looking for an “item girl” for this song. Urmila, who started her movie career as a child actor, has been away from the silver screen for a while. But she will be seen in the song Bewafa beauty, the first look of which came out on Thursday.

Its music and lyrics mock lead actor Irrfan Khan, who is dealing with an unfaithful wife. The song is set inside a bar and offers a glimpse of the place where he recites his life’s tragic turn to a friend.

Urmila was cast because Deo wanted the song to revive the memory of similar songs from the past. “Firstly, Urmila is a massive star, she is not an item girl. We were not looking for an item girl for this song. We wanted a performer, someone who has tremendous value as a star in the audience’s mind. We also wanted someone who has not come in front of the silver screen for a while now. From all the names we came up with, I personally believe that the biggest and best name is Urmila. She fit the bill perfectly, is gorgeous, and is an incredible dancer - a perfect match for the song and film,” Deo said in a statement.

Producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, said they wanted a song that would be naughty and humorous without being vulgar. “With Amitabh Bhattacharya’s wicked lyrics set to Amit Trivedi’s racy composition and Pawni Pandey’s spicy voice, picturised on a huge, magnetic star like Urmila Matondkar, this song is set to burn the airwaves in an already scorching summer,” he added.

Blackmail, which also features Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall and Gajraj Rao, will release on April 6.