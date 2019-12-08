e-paper
Bobby Deol, sisters Esha and Ahana Deol wish Dharamendra on his 84th birthday, share family pics

Actor Dharmendra, who turned 84 on Sunday, has been part of the Hindi film industry for more than 60 years.

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 16:41 IST

Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Dharmendra cuts a cake with his grandchildren with him.
Dharmendra cuts a cake with his grandchildren with him.(Instagram)
         

Veteran actor Dharmendra turned 84 on Sunday. His children including Bobby Deol and Esha Deol penned heartfelt wishes for him on social media on his birthday.

Sharing a picture from his childhood, Bobby took to Instagram and wrote: “Man with the golden heart!! A very happy birthday papa.” In the black and white image, the little Bobby is seen smiling while sitting alongside his father Dharmendra.

 

Daughter Esha wished for her father’s good health on his special day. “Happy birthday papa ...love you ! Stay blessed, happy and healthy always,” she wrote.

 

 

Dharmendra’s youngest child Ahana Deol also posted an adorable wish for her father. “I have learned a lot from you. Courage, patience, forgiveness and a lot more but most importantly I’ve learned how to love and you do that best without a lesson or advice. It’s just natural. I love you so deeply. Happy birthday, my sweet papa. Wish you nothing but the best,” Ahana posted.

 

 

Also read: Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan’s film makes Rs 21.43 cr, eyes an impressive opening weekend

Dharmendra is one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood. He has completed over 60 years in the industry and has entertained audiences with movies of all genres -- from the intense Bandini and Satyakam to potboilers like Raja Jani and Pratigya, and as a comic artist with perfect timing in Sholay and Chupke Chupke.

Talking about his personal life, he got married to Prakash Kaur in 1954 while he was just 19 years old. They both share two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and also has two daughters, Vijeta and Ajeeta. But after joining the film industry, he married actor Hema Malini. Dharmendra has two daughters -- Esha Deol and Ahana Deol with Hema Malini.

