Bole Chudiyan teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Sacred Games follow-up makes fans ask ‘ye kis line mein aagae aap’

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 14:26 IST

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has shared the first teaser for his upcoming film, Bole Chudiyan. The film stars Tamannaah Bhatia opposite him and is ‘inspired by true life events of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’.

“Ab apun ko life me koi lafda nahi chahiye basss romance aur family... here is the glimpse of #BoleChudiyan,” Nawaz wrote in his tweet as he shared the teaser. The short clip shows Nawaz and Tamannaah stealing sweet moments of romance in a small town. She helps him fly a kite, they ride a bike together through the countryside, exchange glances of love, and flirt at a party.

Fans were quite surprised to see their favourite star in a sweet and mellow, romantic film. “Ye Kis Line Mein Aaaa Gaye Bhai Aap (What a different space have you joined)?” wrote one, quoting Akshay Kumar’s dialogue from his film Welcome. “Excited to watch in this character,” wrote another.

The film began shooting in August. The romantic drama, will mark the directorial debut of Nawazuddin’s brother, Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and will be produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiren Zaveri Bhatia. It has been extensively shot in Rajasthan.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news on Twitter along with pictures from the sets where the director can be seen posing with a clapper board and Nawazuddin riding a bike. In the second snap, the entire team can be seen posing with the clapper board.

In the film, Nawazuddin will sing a rap song Swaggy Chudiyan, the teaser of which has been released before. In the 28-second teaser, giving a rustic flavour to the rap, Nawazuddin is seen singing the song in style. Later, a glimpse of the female lead Tamannaah is seen in the teaser video. The song is penned by Kumaar and composed by Inder and Sunny Bawra.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will also be seen joining the cast of the film on Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s request. Earlier, Mouni Roy was roped in to play the main lead opposite the actor, but due to some reasons, was replaced by Tamannaah.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 14:07 IST