Boman Irani: I’m not laid-back about my films; I choose to be practically philosophical

Boman Irani’s upcoming film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran has been postponed four times already. The film, also starring John Abraham and Diana Penty, was originally slated for a December 2017 release, but will now release in April 2018. To avert a clash with another big project, the release of films is often rescheduled. While some actors get bothered by the constant date pushing, some stay calm, as there’s nothing they can do about it.

Boman Irani falls in the second category. The actor believes in being “practically philosophical”, not just when it comes to his films’ release but also how they fare at the box office.

“A film is a film. It’s (either) going to work or not going to work. You postpone its release, it will still not make a difference, because if it’s a good film, people will come and still watch it. A film takes a long time to make, so these things shouldn’t matter really. Don’t get me wrong, I am not saying I’m laid-back about the films I do, it’s just that a film will work despite such events,” says Boman.

The 58-year-old actor believes there are “more important things” for an actor to focus on than a movie’s box office collections. “And plus, who has the time to be worried about such things? Our job as an actor is to act in the film, and then move on to the next project. Mujhe kuch farak nai padta agar film postpone hoti hai toh (I don’t care if the film’s release gets postponed). I am very clear in the head. I choose to be practically philosophical about these things,” he says.

Boman, who has acted in popular films such as Munna Bhai MBBS (2003), 3 Idiots (2009) and Jolly LLB (2013), adds, “These things will not stop because I am getting perturbed by them. These things will happen every month. I enjoy doing the work. I love my job and that’s why I don’t get perturbed. I do my work, I finish the job and then that’s it. I go back to my family, my home and I spend time with them. I can’t worry about such things.”

Interact with the author on Twitter/@sammysamarth