Boney Kapoor to make a documentary on the late Sridevi?

Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, husband of late actor Sridevi, is likely to make a documentary on the legendary actor’s life and work. If media reports are to be believed, the film will be directed by his friend Shekhar Kapur.

The Asian Age has quoted a source saying, “It will be a kind of one-stop visual legacy on her life and cinema, with the rarest of rare footage and voices of everyone who mattered in her life.”

The source further said, “Boney is very disturbed by what he considers untruths that are being spread about his wife’s death.”

Shekhar directed Sridevi in one of the milestone films of her career, Mr India. She died due to accidental drowning on February 24 in a hotel in Dubai where she was attending her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding.

Despite a life spent entirely in the movie business, Sridevi was quiet and shy on film sets until she faced the camera. Her colleagues said that she would “transform” into the character she was playing.

In 1997, she married Boney, a producer on many of her films, and stepped away from cinema for many years to raise her two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi.

Sridevi’s funeral is estimated to have attracted the highest number of mourners, ranking on par with the funeral processions of legendary singer Mohammed Rafi (July 1980), and India’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna (July 2012).