Brahmastra logo: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film’s logo teases the ‘god of all weapons’, watch video

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra is going to mine India’s mythical tales like never before. The Ayan Mukerji fantasy drama, once titled Dragon, is finally revealing important details almost nine months before its release date.

The film’s team revealed the Brahmastra logo on Wednesday and it justifies the film’s name. Brahmastra, according to legends, is Hindu God Brahma’s weapon that can destroy the universe. The weapon is considered lethal and like its namesake, the film’s title, Brahmastra, refers to “ancient wisdom, energies and power”.

Sharing the logo, Alia wrote, “Saare astron ka devta - #Brahmastra.”

Ayan earlier shared the original art of Brahmastra logo wrote, “It’s been a long long time since the Brahmāstra journey began... The movie was called Dragon in those days... I had no idea what VFX was but had dreamt up a movie full of it... I had long strange hair... There have been so many milestone memories and discoveries for me through this ride, that sharing them with whoever is listening on Instagram is as much about connecting the dots for myself... Here is the first really simple concept art we made for the movie... but about something that is at the very heart of it... Fire .”

Earlier, he shared a picture featuring a laptop on which the Brahmastra logo could be seen in the making, while another screen gave an interesting insight from the movie. It showed Ranbir on his knees with his arms spread. He wrote, “Brahmāstra Everywhere ! (check link in bio) Also... Day 2 on Instagram : Losing the Plot.”

The makers and the cast of the film gave its fans a glimpse of the film’s logo in the sky at the concluding day of Kumbh Mela. This is the first time ever where the makers of a film have involved drones and announced the logo on such a huge scale on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri.

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with director Ayan Mukerji during the launch of their upcoming film logo Brahmastra at Sangam. ( IANS )

The team of the film shared a number of pictures from the event and also revealed the names of Ranbir and Alia’s characters - Shiva and Isha. The team had also performed a puja on the banks of the Ganges at Prayagraj.

Brahmastra has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai, among other places. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Tollywood actor Nagarjuna.

Brahmastra is first part of a trilogy which has been created by Ayan. It is slated to release around Christmas this year.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 11:36 IST