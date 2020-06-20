Bulbbul director shares horror stories from film sets, Ratan Rajput says her parents are worried about her mental health

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 11:11 IST

Here are the top 5 entertainment news of the day.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death sparks a debate: Is acceptance in Bollywood still a struggle for TV stars?

Sushant Singh Rajput was the biggest TV to film success story in recent times. And his death has indeed brought a pall of gloom in the TV industry, especially to many who looked up to the actor’s phenomenal journey.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has made my parents worry about my mental health, says Ratan Rajput

TV actor Ratan Rajput has shared an emotional post as she struggles to cope with the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She said that it has affected her relationship with her mother. She begins the video by saying, “The entire world was shaken with the recent suicide of Sushant Singh and my mother is extremely scared. I do not think I can even imagine how she feels. She is looking at me with fear, she is scared that I may be suffering from something similar and may not share with her.”

Anushka Sharma introduces her Netflix film Bulbbul, director Anvita Dutt recalls scary stories from set. Watch

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma described her upcoming Netflix film, Bulbbul, as a ‘drama-thriller’, while director Anvita Dutt insisted that the film is more of a fantasy than a horror story. Although, certain creepy incidents did happen on set.

When HBO had to apologise after Game of Thrones put George W Bush’s head on pike ‘in a very bad taste’

HBO has had to face many controversies over the years and several of them were thanks to their biggest show, Game of Thrones. In 2012, the show was embroiled in one of its earliest fiascos when fans spotted the severed head of former US President George W Bush, hoisted on a pike in a scene.

Actor Ian Holm, known for playing Bilbo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings films, dies at 88

Actor Ian Holm, known for playing Bilbo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films, has died at the age of 88. He had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. “It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88,” his agent told The Guardian. “He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer,” the statement added. “Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely.”

