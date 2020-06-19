e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / When HBO had to apologise after Game of Thrones put George W Bush’s head on pike ‘in a very bad taste’

When HBO had to apologise after Game of Thrones put George W Bush’s head on pike ‘in a very bad taste’

Game of Thrones creators and HBO had to apologise in 2012 after the show put former US President George W Bush’s head on a pike.

tv Updated: Jun 19, 2020 20:33 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The controversial scene appeared in season 1 of Game of Thrones.
The controversial scene appeared in season 1 of Game of Thrones.
         

HBO has had to face many controversies over the years and several of them were thanks to their biggest show, Game of Thrones. In 2012, the show was embroiled in one of its earliest fiascos when fans spotted the severed head of former US President George W Bush, hoisted on a pike in a scene.

The scene in question featured in the show’s first season. A side profile of the head is visible next to Septa Mordane’s. While the full face is not clearly visible, the features looked exactly like Bush’s.

Hindustantimes

The channel had to offer an apology and called it a careless mistake. “We were deeply dismayed to see this and find it unacceptable, disrespectful and in very bad taste. We made this clear to the executive producers of the series who apologised immediately for this inadvertent, careless mistake. We are sorry this happened and will have it removed from any future DVD production,” HBO said in a statement.

Creators DB Weiss and David Benioff had talked about the prosthetic head in the DVD commentary. They said that there was no intention of making a political statement and they simply had to use ‘whatever head was lying around’.

Also read: What Jerome Flynn said about not sharing any Game of Thrones scenes with ex-girlfriend Lena Headey

“We use a lot of prosthetic body parts on the show: heads, arms, etc,” they said in a statement. “We can’t afford to have these all made from scratch, especially in scenes where we need a lot of them, so we rent them in bulk. … After the [Bush] scene was already shot, someone pointed out that one of the heads looked like George W Bush. … We meant no disrespect to the former president and apologise if anything we said or did suggested otherwise.”

HBO was so serious about rectifying the mistake that it said the scene would never appear again in reruns or on DVD editions. Beats leaving a plastic coffee cup in a frame by a mile, doesn’t it?

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
Was there intelligence failure? Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi on border stand-off with China
Was there intelligence failure? Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi on border stand-off with China
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
Delete 52 mobile apps linked to China, UP Special Task Force orders staffers
Delete 52 mobile apps linked to China, UP Special Task Force orders staffers
YSRC bags all 4 Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra; TDP nominee loses 6 party votes
YSRC bags all 4 Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra; TDP nominee loses 6 party votes
‘‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks,’ When Hussey’s plan backfired for Dhoni
‘‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks,’ When Hussey’s plan backfired for Dhoni
10 soldiers released by China 60 hours after Ladakh clash undergo debriefing
10 soldiers released by China 60 hours after Ladakh clash undergo debriefing
‘Why send soldiers with sticks, send RSS cadre instead’: Congress leader
‘Why send soldiers with sticks, send RSS cadre instead’: Congress leader
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In