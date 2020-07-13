‘Can’t get any better then this’: Sunny Leone says goodbye to Monday blues by hitting the beach

Sunny Leone and family, who have been in the US since mid May this year, are increasingly spending their days at the beach these days. The actor has shared fresh pictures from their latest beach outing on Instagram.

Sharing a solo picture of herself in high spirits, Sunny wrote in caption, “Social distancing at the beach!! Can’t get any better then this! California LOVE!” She is seen in an aqua blue top and knickers, paired with a cap and sunglasses, as she flashes victory sign to the camera. Quite a few people can be seen having fun on the beach in the background.

She also shared a selfie with husband Daniel Weber and captioned it, “In the sunshine with this hottie @dirrty99.” Daniel, however, denied on his Instagram account that they were having too much fun. Sharing a picture of himself sipping coffee in the shade, he wrote, “Don’t be fooled. !!! We are all doing the same s*** !!! NOTHING!!!”

Sunny had shared pictures from the Santa Monica Beach last week. “At the beach with my man @dirrty99 and our little nuggets!!” she had captioned the family picture on Instagram. It showed her three kids: Nisha, Noah and Asher playing freely at the beach.

Sunny had flown to Los Angeles in May and has even resumed work. She has posted a few glimpses of her new dance number, being produced by husband Daniel.

She had recently told Times of India in an interview, “Personally, I was sad to leave Mumbai, and trust me, I didn’t want to leave, which is why it took us so long to decide to come here. However, it was important for us to be around Daniel’s mother and his family. Like everyone else, they wanted to be with their loved ones.”

She added, “Like I said, I did not want to leave my Mumbai home at all. The plan to return to India is based on when international flights resume, normally. As soon we can fly back, we will. We want to be on the next flight to India.”

