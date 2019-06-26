CBFC member Vani Tripathi trolled for slamming Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh: ‘Where were you when Veere Di Wedding came out?’

Actor and member of the Central Board of Film Certification, Vani Tripathi Tikoo, has been questioned by Twitter users after she made harsh remarks about the recent Shahid Kapoor-starrer, Kabir Singh. Vani had described the controversial film as ‘terribly misogynistic and extremely violent’.

“Where were you when movie like Veere Di Wedding was released? Why such selective outrage?” one person asked her, to which she responded with a link to an article in which she had done exactly that. “Is this what feminism and female empowerment means to some filmmakers? To show women cussing swearing and masturbating?” she had said then, about the Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor-starrer. “This is nothing but a perverse view of gender equality,” she had added.

Good question! I'm also from the industry and an Actor so I also have a right to pontificate on what cinema does to us per se.

I am objective in my work as a Board member but my personal space as a women I have the right to speak out. CBFC does not mean ban/stopping a film at all https://t.co/cnzcKfrZ6t — Vani Tripathi Tikoo (@vanityparty) June 25, 2019

Another Twitter user wondered why she, as a CBFC member, didn’t implement changes on the film if she was so critical of it. “Good question!” she wrote back. “I’m also from the industry and an actor so I also have a right to pontificate on what cinema does to us per se. I am objective in my work as a Board member but my personal space as a woman I have the right to speak out. CBFC does not mean ban/stopping a film at all.”

On Tuesday, Vani had written in a series of tweets, “I’m serious about this thought that misogyny is ‘infectious’ have been noticing the narrative around Kabir Singh past few days..What a terribly misogynistic and extremely violent film! Arjun Reddy was bad enough and now this remake! Am I surprised it’s doing well ...Well Well!”

She continued, “I find it baffling that ‘Big Stars’ make these choices who actually lead by Example! As the Cinematic journey of the country has gone beyond its ‘Traditional’ Women as ‘Eye Candy’ routine. Can we remember how movie characters are idolised?”

Kabir Singh has been granted an ‘A’ certificate by the CBFC, and has been harshly criticised for its depiction of toxic masculinity and for idolising a problematic character. The Hindustan Times review of Kabir Singh, awarding the film one-and-a-half stars out of five, noted that “Kabir Singh applauds its pathetic protagonist, and ends up an obnoxious celebration of toxic masculinity.”

According to the CBFC website, although scenes involving drub abuse and cussing have been altered, there have been no changes made to scenes involving violence against women, which is the main concern of the critics.

Previously, singer Sona Mohapatra and writer Shobhaa De have criticised the film on social media. Taking to Twitter, Shobhaa wrote on Monday, “I refuse to watch Kabir Singh, much as I admire Shahid Kapoor. Stalking is stalking. No justification. Zero tolerance recommended.”

Despite the criticism, the film has made over Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office, making it Shahid’s first solo film to do so. The actor on Tuesday shared a video of himself, celebrating the film’s success with half-brother Ishaan Khatter and wife Mira Rajput.

