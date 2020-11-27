e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / CBFC takes scissors to Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawani, deletes dialogue on crime against women in Delhi

CBFC takes scissors to Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawani, deletes dialogue on crime against women in Delhi

The Central Board of Film Certification has made a number of cuts in Indoo Ki Jawani. One of the deleted dialogues was about crime against women in Delhi.

bollywood Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 20:41 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal in Indoo Ki Jawani.
Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal in Indoo Ki Jawani.
         

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cut some dialogues in Abir Sengupta’s comedy Indoo Ki Jawani, starring Kiara Advani in the titular role. One of the changes made by the censor board is switching the word ‘haramzade’ with ‘aatankvaadi’.

A dialogue on crime against women in Delhi has been deleted. It has been replaced with the more generic line: “Crime against women aaj kal jitna ho raha hai na uska koi jawab nahi hai tumhare paas...tolerant ke naam par to fraud ho tum log (You have no explanation for the increasing number of crimes against women. You are frauds in the name of being tolerant).”

 

Indoo Ki Jawani tells the story of Indira Gupta aka Indoo, a free-spirited girl from Ghaziabad who turns to dating app Tinder to find love on the advice of her best friend Sonal, played by Mallika Dua. She seems to find the perfect match in Samar, played by Aditya Seal, but discovers that he is a Pakistani national disguised as a man from Hyderabad. As she hears a news bulletin about suspected terrorists from Pakistan infiltrating the city, she begins to suspect him. He, however, swears innocence.

Also read: Deepika Padukone makes this photo with Ranbir Kapoor her Facebook, Instagram, Twitter display pic. Here’s why

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the scheduled release of Indoo Ki Jawani on June 5 was pushed. Amid speculation that the film might get a direct-to-digital release, it was announced that it will be out in theatres.

Kiara recently shared on Instagram that Indoo Ki Jawani will release in theatres on  December 11 this year. Sharing a new poster of the film, she wrote, “It’s Happening!!! #IndooKiJawani in cinemas near you on 11th December 2020.”

The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephens (Electric Apples Entertainment).

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Don’t take preventive measures against Covid-19 lightly: Nitin Gadkari
Don’t take preventive measures against Covid-19 lightly: Nitin Gadkari
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
Sushil Modi is BJP’s Rajya Sabha choice for Ram Vilas Paswan seat
Sushil Modi is BJP’s Rajya Sabha choice for Ram Vilas Paswan seat
HTLS 2020: Uday Shankar says regulation of OTT ‘is a gigantic challenge’
HTLS 2020: Uday Shankar says regulation of OTT ‘is a gigantic challenge’
LIVE: More Punjab farmers enter Haryana for protest
LIVE: More Punjab farmers enter Haryana for protest
Spontaneous reaction: Gadkari on viral NHAI speech blasting officials
Spontaneous reaction: Gadkari on viral NHAI speech blasting officials
Venkaiah Naidu to chair SCO heads of govt meet, India, Pakistan PMs unlikely to join
Venkaiah Naidu to chair SCO heads of govt meet, India, Pakistan PMs unlikely to join
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In