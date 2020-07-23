Celina Jaitly Haag: Children from lineage have natural immunity from the sexual harassment that exists in Bollywood

bollywood

Celina Jaitly Haag recently spoke about facing harassment in Bollywood for almost eight years before she decided to finally take a break. While she agrees nepotism is prevalent in every sector, the actor-activist feels that a problem arises when it blocks the entry of new talent.

“Nepotism is not bad, if there’s a successful transition from one generation to another, which merits talent. But when it blocks the entry of new talent, there’s is a big problem. Despotism favours the despot, nepotism favours the despot’s genes. Also, children from film lineage have natural immunity from the sexual harassment that exists in Bollywood. And my journey was always a yo-yo between the two,” explains the actor agreeing that such difficulties in work life does affect one’s mental health.

would she, then, be okay if her kids decide to pursue films? “Of course, if they have talent, they’ll shine on their own merit. I’d always encourage them to be a part of evolved, inclusive and harassment free work environments, and each of their projects also must give opportunity to a new talent to shine as well,” asserts the actor whose latest short film Seasons Greetings was awarded at 9th Best Shorts Film Festival in California, USA and is now an official selection at IFFSA Toronto International Film Festival 2020.

The 38-year-old, who’s now working on her next, reveals that it’s supposed to go on floors next year. “I am super excited about something that I’ve wanted to pursue in comedy genre for a long time. It’s best not to speak much now, especially in times when all work spaces are hit by the pandemic,” adds Jaitly.

Meanwhile, the actor recently stepped down as the brand ambassador of Kashish International Film Festival over the debate around anti-CAA slogans raised at a pride gathering earlier this year.

Talking about the mercilessly trolling she faces she faced because of her association with the festival, she tells us, “Social media had initially emerged as an important platform for influencers and public to interact openly. However, in recent years, this interaction has become toxic with the rise of hate speeches, harassment and offensive content, specifically against women. People can even openly threaten sexual violence. Most of the violent trolling also emerges from baseless allegations. It should be deemed illegal.”

