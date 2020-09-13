Chaitanya Tamhane’s The Disciple wins big at Venice: Prakash Javadekar, Ali Fazal, Nimrat Kaur congratulate filmmaker

bollywood

Director Chaitanya Tamhane’s has won the best screenplay award for his Marathi-language feature The Disciple at the Venice Film Festival. The win at the 2020 closing ceremony comes just a day after Tamhane’s film received the prestigious FIPRESCI award, given by international film critics. His colleagues back home cannot be more proud on his incredible feat.

Union minister of Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar also wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations #ChaitanyaTamhane for winning the ‘International Critics Award’ at the @venicefilmfest for the film ‘The Disciple’ that portrays three decades of an Indian classical music practitioners’ journey rooted in Guru-Shishya parampara.

All from filmmakers Shekhar Kapur, Sujoy Ghosh to actors Ali Fazal and Nimrat Kaur have also congratulated the filmmaker on the big win. Reacting to the victory, Sujoy Ghosh tweeted, “amaFzing news!!!! Clapping hands sign. chaitanya tamhane.” Shekhar Kapur wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations #ChaitanyaTamhane for the best screenplay award for #TheDisciple at #Venezia77 #BiennaleCinema2020 .. now starts the March to the #Oscars !” Anurag Kashyap also shared several clap emojis as he hailed Chataniya for the win.

Reacting to the announcement on Twitter, Actor Ali Fazal said on the micro networking platform, “Thank you for sharing this ..!! I am just sooooo so so happy todayyy!!! INDIA CELEBRATE !!!!! #TheDisciple @la_Biennale !! Its a big win for filmakers in india. Thank you #ChaitanyaTamhane for leading us yet again into the New Age. VivekGombar - you dear , are a force!!”

Nimrat Kaur also took to Twitter to congratulate Chaitanya. “So thrilled for the entire team of #TheDisciple for this huge win and making us so incredibly proud on an international platform!! Massive congratulations guys...what an inspiring journey. From strength to strength...Clapping hands sign. Heart suit. Raised fist #ChaitanyaTamhane #VivekGomber,” she wrote.

Mallika Sherawat tweeted, “Congratulations #ChaitanyaTamhane for winning the international critics Award at the @venicefilmfest for ur film ‘The Disciple’. Can’t wait to watch Medium star.”

Tillotama Shome also tweeted, “The Disciple by Chaitanya Tamhane and produced by VIvek Gomber wins the Best Screenplay at @la_Biennale !! What a feat!! What a team!! Chaitanya, Gomber, Pooja, Micah, Naren, Tanaji, Rakesh ji and to the whole cast and crew a big salute!! #TheDisciple #VeniceFilmFestival.”

Also read: Chaitanya Tamhane bags Best Screenplay award for The Disciple at Venice Film Festival, loses Golden Lion to Nomadland

Tamhane, a wunderkind filmmaker, became the first director from India to compete in the main category of a European film festival after Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding in Venice in 2001. The Disciple looks at the world of classical musicians on the fringes of success. It follows Sharad Nerulkar (Aditya Modak), an Indian classical vocalist trying to achieve purity in his work as he has been raised on the stories of his father and guru about the masters of the past.

(With PTI inputs)

