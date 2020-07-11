e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Chandrachur Singh on not taking up many acting projects in his career: I have made mistakes, missed out on good opportunities

Chandrachur Singh on not taking up many acting projects in his career: I have made mistakes, missed out on good opportunities

Actor Chandrachur Singh shares he has been choosy and conservative in his approach while accepting the Bollywood films that were offered to him.

bollywood Updated: Jul 11, 2020 17:23 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Actor Chandrachur Singh recently made his web debut with Aarya.
Actor Chandrachur Singh recently made his web debut with Aarya.
         

Actor Chandrachur Singh took his fans by surprise when he decided to comeback with his web debut in the recently released series Aarya alongside Sushmita Sen.

With films such as Maachis (1996), Josh, Kya Kehna (2000) to his credit, he was last seen in Aa Gaya Hero (2017). Explaining why he hasn’t been much active on the big screen over the years, Singh says he has “always been picky” about work. At same time, he admits having made mistakes and in the process missed out on good opportunities.

“I always preferred taking work on merit. But then, I agree it might have led to me doing lesser work. Everyone makes mistake. I don’t deny making a few. Par achhe kaam bhi to asaani se nahi milta. But now I know. This time around, I’m here to stay,” says Singh, who regrets turning down the role of Aman Mehra in Kuch Kuch Hota hai (1998), which was later played by Salman Khan.

 

“I’ve been conservative at times. The film turned out to be a hit and I’m happy for Karan (Johar; filmmaker) and everyone else,” he adds.

Acknowledging that his fans missed seeing him on screen, Singh shares, “Every time I stepped out, people recognised me, took photos and asked when my next film was coming. I realised we actors have a certain sense of obligation towards our fans. So, I’ve been raring to comeback with right stuff, and this web series happened. I felt it to be right time to foray into the web space.”

Singh, 51, reveals that before the lockdown happened, he was in talks for other projects, too. In fact, the actor is still in touch with the makers and hopes to start the conversations when the industry resumes work.

On if he’d be comfortable reaching out to filmmakers directly who he wants to collaborate with, the actor says, “There’s only joy in approaching good people who’ve done brilliant work. I might not be ambitious but I’m greedy for good work.”

Being conscious that he doesn’t get stereotyped, he adds, “I’d love to play an out-an-out negative character. Comedy also interests me. I’m now working on my fitness and need to lose these extra kilos I piled on for my latest character. I want makers to see me in different looks.”

