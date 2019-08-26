Chhichhore song Woh Din, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, is dipped in college days’ nostalgia. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:51 IST

A new song from Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Chhichhore was unveiled on Monday. Called Woh Din, the song is all about nostalgia of college life.

As the video opens, we see middle-aged Sushant, with a thinning hairline, going through an old photo album. It is from his college days. Soon, we are transported into the world of college life, when Sushant was a young student. We see all that one expects from college life — there are adult magazines, pranks of all kinds, camaraderie among room mates, ragging by seniors, young love and hostel life.

Watch the song Woh Din here:

Sushant seems to be in his element as a young college student, ably supported by Varun Sharma and Naveen Polishetty as his buddies. We also get a glimpse of Shraddha. The song has a happy vibe to it and has been dubbed as a ‘Friendship Anthem’. It has been composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Tushar Joshi’s voice does justice to the youthful feel of the song.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma in the song.

Shraddha Kapoor in the song.

Earlier this month, the first song of the film, Fikar Not, was shared online. The song begins with a few youngsters, including Shraddha and Sushant entering a theatre, where they see people dancing to upbeat music. An older entourage, featuring Shraddha and Sushant in a double role, too, join the peppy number, with a message to enjoy life while there is time. The high-spirited song is sung by Nakash Aziz, Dev Negi, Amit Mishra, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Sreerama Chandra and Antara Mitra.

The film also stars Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla in important roles. Chhichhore has been helmed by Nitesh Tiwari is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

(With ANI inputs)

