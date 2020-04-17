e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Chiranjeevi thanks Amitabh Bachchan for arranging 12000 corona relief coupons from proceeds of Family

Chiranjeevi thanks Amitabh Bachchan for arranging 12000 corona relief coupons from proceeds of Family

Amit ji has arranged 12000 corona relief coupons of Rs. 1500 each to be distributed to the daily wage film workers in Telugu states from the proceeds of family, wrote Chiranjeevi.

bollywood Updated: Apr 17, 2020 15:24 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chiranjeevi has thanked Amitabh Bachchan for arranging 12000 corona relief coupons
Chiranjeevi has thanked Amitabh Bachchan for arranging 12000 corona relief coupons
         

Actor Chiranjeevi on Friday thanked Amitabh Bachchan for his wonderful gesture to arrange 12000 corona relief coupons which will be distributed to the daily wage film workers of Telugu film fraternity. Each coupon is worth Rs. 1500 and it can be redeemed at Big Bazaar stores.

“Amit ji has arranged 12000 corona relief coupons of Rs. 1500 each to be distributed to the daily wage film workers in Telugu states from the proceeds of family. A big Thank You to Big B for this wonderful initiative. These coupons can be redeemed at Big Bazaar stores,” Chiranjeevi tweeted.

 

Chiranjeevi, who made his social media debut in March, has been extremely busy on Twitter with his tongue-in-cheek replies to several members of Telugu film fraternity. He’s been leading from the front on behalf of Telugu film industry in its fight against coronavirus pandemic.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in upcoming Telugu film, Acharya, in which he’s rumoured to be playing dual roles. The film is being directed by Koratala Siva.

The movie will revolve around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. The film will have cinematography by Tirru while Sreekar Prasad will take care of editing. Suresh Selvarajan will handle the production design.

Also read: Happy birthday Vikram: Five career-best performances of the versatile actor

Trisha was signed as the female lead. However, she recently opted out of the project due to creative differences. The makers are yet to find her replacement; however, reliable sources have confirmed that Kajal Aggarwal has been brought on board.

To be jointly produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments, the film marks the maiden collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva. The makers are reportedly spending a whopping Rs. 140 crore on the project.

