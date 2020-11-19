e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Chitrangda Singh reveals she lost modelling assignments because of dusky complexion

Chitrangda Singh reveals she lost modelling assignments because of dusky complexion

Chitrangda Singh talked about the discrimination she faced growing up in the north, because of her dusky complexion. She also revealed that she lost modelling assignments because of it.

bollywood Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 09:31 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chitrangda Singh shared a post about being ‘brown and happy’ last month.
Chitrangda Singh shared a post about being ‘brown and happy’ last month.
         

Chitrangda Singh has opened up about the discrimination that she has faced because of her dusky complexion. She revealed that she not only faced biases growing up, but also professionally, as she lost out on modelling assignments.

Last month, Chitrangda put up an Instagram story, in which she said that she was ‘brown and happy’. She said in a new interview that while discrimination on the basis of skin colour very much exists, ‘not everybody goes out looking for white-skinned people’.

Talking to Bombay Times, Chitrangda said, “I know the feeling of living life as a girl with dusky complexion. This is not something that people will say directly to your face. You can only sense it. I have been through the biases, especially while growing up in the north.” Before she came to Mumbai, she lived in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Chitrangda also talked about how she lost out on work because of her skin colour. “I did lose out on modelling assignments. In fact, when I lost out on one ad in the initial days of my career, I was specifically told the reason as it had come down to selecting between two people for the part. Luckily, the audition that I did for a product was seen by Gulzar saab, who got me on board for his music video. I realised that not everybody goes out looking for white-skinned people here,” she said.

Also read: When Sushmita Sen offered to help Renee find out about her biological parents, got this response from her

Chitrangda, whose last major release was Baazaar alongside Saif Ali Khan, was recently seen in a cameo in Ghoomketu. She also tapped into her creative side during the lockdown and began work on a short film. “I have done the dialogues, screenplay, everything. For the first time, I am doing everything by myself. That is the one that I am finishing up,” she had told Fever Digital.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
China is fortifying defences across Ladakh border, not prepping to disengage
China is fortifying defences across Ladakh border, not prepping to disengage
LIVE: India sees fresh Covid-19 spike; 45,576 cases take tally past 8.95 million
LIVE: India sees fresh Covid-19 spike; 45,576 cases take tally past 8.95 million
Coronavirus in Delhi: Feluda test kit set to hit the market today
Coronavirus in Delhi: Feluda test kit set to hit the market today
4 terrorists killed in gunbattle in Jammu’s Nagrota
4 terrorists killed in gunbattle in Jammu’s Nagrota
Rahul Gandhi, Congress pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary
Rahul Gandhi, Congress pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary
Centre asks ministries to ensure timely completion, better monitoring of infra projects
Centre asks ministries to ensure timely completion, better monitoring of infra projects
Delhi feels winter chill as minimum temperature falls to 9.5°C
Delhi feels winter chill as minimum temperature falls to 9.5°C
‘Covaxin’s efficacy expected to be more than 90%’: PGI Rohtak’s V-C
‘Covaxin’s efficacy expected to be more than 90%’: PGI Rohtak’s V-C
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In