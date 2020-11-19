Chitrangda Singh reveals she lost modelling assignments because of dusky complexion

bollywood

Chitrangda Singh has opened up about the discrimination that she has faced because of her dusky complexion. She revealed that she not only faced biases growing up, but also professionally, as she lost out on modelling assignments.

Last month, Chitrangda put up an Instagram story, in which she said that she was ‘brown and happy’. She said in a new interview that while discrimination on the basis of skin colour very much exists, ‘not everybody goes out looking for white-skinned people’.

Talking to Bombay Times, Chitrangda said, “I know the feeling of living life as a girl with dusky complexion. This is not something that people will say directly to your face. You can only sense it. I have been through the biases, especially while growing up in the north.” Before she came to Mumbai, she lived in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Chitrangda also talked about how she lost out on work because of her skin colour. “I did lose out on modelling assignments. In fact, when I lost out on one ad in the initial days of my career, I was specifically told the reason as it had come down to selecting between two people for the part. Luckily, the audition that I did for a product was seen by Gulzar saab, who got me on board for his music video. I realised that not everybody goes out looking for white-skinned people here,” she said.

Chitrangda, whose last major release was Baazaar alongside Saif Ali Khan, was recently seen in a cameo in Ghoomketu. She also tapped into her creative side during the lockdown and began work on a short film. “I have done the dialogues, screenplay, everything. For the first time, I am doing everything by myself. That is the one that I am finishing up,” she had told Fever Digital.

