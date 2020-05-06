e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Cinematographer Nadeem Khan hospitalised, undergoes brain surgery

Cinematographer Nadeem Khan hospitalised, undergoes brain surgery

Bollywood cinematographer Nadeem Khan has been hospitalised after he suffered a fall.

bollywood Updated: May 06, 2020 19:54 IST
Press Trust of India, Mumbai
Nadeem Khan has worked as DOP on films such as Disco Dancer.
Nadeem Khan has worked as DOP on films such as Disco Dancer.
         

Noted cinematographer Nadeem Khan has undergone brain surgery at a hospital here after he suffered a fall. Khan, son of famous Hindi novelist and scriptwriter Rahi Masoom Raza, was admitted to Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra on Monday evening after he fell from a flight of stairs and suffered injuries in head, shoulder and chest.

“We have been in the lockdown for the last two months and just a night before we stepped out of our house and while we were getting down he fell from the building staircase and started bleeding. We immediately rushed him to the hospital. He has been admitted to the hospital, he is in the ICU. He has undergone brain surgery. The next 48 hours are critical. We are praying and hoping he will be fine,” Khan’s wife Parvati, who is a singer, told PTI.

Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan asked Priyanka Chopra if she’ll marry an actor like him at Miss India pageant, this was her response

Khan has been a cinematographer on more than 40 films such as Disco Dancer, Zamana, Aandhi-Toofan, Aag Hi Aag, King Uncle and Gunaah. He has also directed one film titled Tirchhi Topiwale (1998) starring Chunky Pandey, Inder Kumar and Monica Bedi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
‘Significant evidence’ but no ‘certainty’ virus from Wuhan lab:Mike Pompeo
‘Significant evidence’ but no ‘certainty’ virus from Wuhan lab:Mike Pompeo
‘Bathing in rivers, playing cricket’: MHA on lockdown violations in Bengal
‘Bathing in rivers, playing cricket’: MHA on lockdown violations in Bengal
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
When Shah Rukh asked Priyanka a question about marrying him
When Shah Rukh asked Priyanka a question about marrying him
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news