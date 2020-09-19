Comedy Couple teaser: Saqib Saleem, Shweta Basu Prasad turn standup comedians, make fun of their relationship on stage

bollywood

Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad have united to play an onscreen couple in Comedy Couple.They navigate the ups and downs of the their love life by joking about it on stage. They play standup comedians who draw inspiration for their scripts from their own real-life experiences. Comedy Couple‘s teaser was released on Saturday.

The teaser opens with Saqib (Deep) and Shweta (Zoya) as they take to the stage for their comedy act. Saqib begins the act by sharing his theory about relationships by breaking it into three stages. He says the first stage is like a chilled beer which should be consumed in time and if it is left around, it gets warm and eventually loses fizz, much like most relationships.

The teaser also hints at Saqib’s character’s habit of telling lies, which often lands him in trouble. After a few glimpses from their real-life, the teaser ends with their stage act where Saqib vents out his frustration on stage and the two end the act of the day together.

Talking about the romantic-comedy, Saqib said, “From me and mine i.e. Deep and Zoya, I think at this time we all need a double dose of Comedy Couple and not take life too seriously, for an hour or so. The timing is perfect, giving people a chance to sit back, relax and enjoy. Zoya and Deep’s real-life escapades are enough for them to add fizz to their comic act on stage. We have shot the entire film during the pandemic and I hope people enjoy the teaser and the glimpse of our fruit of labour.”

Shweta added, “The whole experience of shooting Comedy Couple has been so rewarding, every single minute of the shoot has been memorable. We have all worked incredibly hard to bring forth a concept like this and we do hope that people will love it as much as we loved shooting for it. The best part about the film is that it is extremely relatable, and I can guarantee that couples out there will find a little bit of themselves in Deep and Zoya’s story. It is definitely a light watch, especially considering the times that we live in. We want everyone to chill, relax and hop on with us on this fun ride.”

Directed by Nachiket Samant the film is produced by Yoodlee Films – the film production arm of Saregama India. Comedy Couple is based on a story by Bikas Mishra with screenplay by Raghav Kakkar and Kashyap Kapoor. It will release on ZEE5 Premium on October 21.

