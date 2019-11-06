e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

Complaint filed against Swara Bhasker for using swear words for a four-year-old

An NGO has filed a complaint against Swara Bhasker for using swear words while referring to a child actor.

bollywood Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:46 IST
HT Correspondnet
HT Correspondnet
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Swara Bhaskar at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019 in Mumbai.
Swara Bhaskar at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019 in Mumbai.(IANS)
         

A complaint has been filed against actor Swara Bhasker for using swear words against a four-year-old on a chat show. According to IBtimes, NGO Legal Rights Protection Forum, has filed a complaint against her with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, and demanded action against her.

Swara is facing severe backlash on social media for referring to a child actor as ‘chu**ya’ and ‘kameena’ on the chat show Son Of Abish. A video from the chat show shows Swara using the swear words for a child with whom she worked with in an advertisement shoot during her early days in the film industry.

 

Swara got angry because the child had addressed her as ‘aunty’. In the video clip, the is spoke about being disappointed with the shoot and added that the kid calling her ‘aunty’ only made her angrier. According to Swara, she did not say the word ‘chu**ya’ on the child actor’s face, but uttered it in her thoughts. She added that children were basically ‘evil’.

Twitter started slamming the actor when the video went viral, and the hashtag #Swara_aunty has been trending since Tuesday morning.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan is called ‘unemployed’ by a troll, actor’s response is dignity itself

Swara is currently busy filming for Faraz Arif Ansari’s Sheer Khurma in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta. Faraz is set to narrate the story of the LGBTQ+ community. Surekha Sikri will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.

Over the years, Sweta has spearheaded projects like Nil Battey Sannata, Anaarkali of Aarah while ticking the box of hits with the Tanu Weds Manu franchise and Raanjhanaa.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Sharad Pawar rules out tie-up with Sena, makes a prediction about next govt
Sharad Pawar rules out tie-up with Sena, makes a prediction about next govt
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
In Imran Khan’s visa waiver for Kartarpur, a plan to revive militancy: Officials
In Imran Khan’s visa waiver for Kartarpur, a plan to revive militancy: Officials
‘Exporting terror, regressive ideologies’: India slams Pakistan at UNSC
‘Exporting terror, regressive ideologies’: India slams Pakistan at UNSC
The Taste with Vir: The return of Gaggan Anand
The Taste with Vir: The return of Gaggan Anand
Rajkot T20I: Rohit Sharma set to surpass Suresh Raina in elite T20 list
Rajkot T20I: Rohit Sharma set to surpass Suresh Raina in elite T20 list
Mi TV 5: Xiaomi’s new smart TV series comes with ultra slim 5.9mm body
Mi TV 5: Xiaomi’s new smart TV series comes with ultra slim 5.9mm body
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneLaal Singh Chaddha

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News