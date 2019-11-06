Complaint filed against Swara Bhasker for using swear words for a four-year-old

bollywood

A complaint has been filed against actor Swara Bhasker for using swear words against a four-year-old on a chat show. According to IBtimes, NGO Legal Rights Protection Forum, has filed a complaint against her with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, and demanded action against her.

Swara is facing severe backlash on social media for referring to a child actor as ‘chu**ya’ and ‘kameena’ on the chat show Son Of Abish. A video from the chat show shows Swara using the swear words for a child with whom she worked with in an advertisement shoot during her early days in the film industry.

Why people abusing @ReallySwara aunty as #swara_aunty? She said chu**ya & Kameena to a 4 year old child. Its not her fault. #swara_aunty was actually referring to her inner self as being Chutiyaa and Kameena 😂. What u expect from Chutiyaa kameena #swara_aunty? pic.twitter.com/oMHxvoIB2Q — Oxomiya Jiyori🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) November 5, 2019

Swara got angry because the child had addressed her as ‘aunty’. In the video clip, the is spoke about being disappointed with the shoot and added that the kid calling her ‘aunty’ only made her angrier. According to Swara, she did not say the word ‘chu**ya’ on the child actor’s face, but uttered it in her thoughts. She added that children were basically ‘evil’.

Twitter started slamming the actor when the video went viral, and the hashtag #Swara_aunty has been trending since Tuesday morning.

Swara is currently busy filming for Faraz Arif Ansari’s Sheer Khurma in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta. Faraz is set to narrate the story of the LGBTQ+ community. Surekha Sikri will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.

Over the years, Sweta has spearheaded projects like Nil Battey Sannata, Anaarkali of Aarah while ticking the box of hits with the Tanu Weds Manu franchise and Raanjhanaa.

(With IANS inputs)

