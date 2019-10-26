On hard days, it’s eat, sleep, music, shopping, says Swara Bhaskar

fitness

She’s beautiful, feisty and refreshingly outspoken for a young Bollywood star. Her Twitter and Instagram accounts are a hoot, and she has many times demonstrated an endearing ability to poke fun at herself. She’s starred in critically acclaimed films like Anaarkali of Aara, and won a screen award for Nil Battey Sannata. She’s been in big-budget mainstream films such as Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu and Veere Di Wedding, in which she was last seen, with Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Here’s a look at Swara Bhaskar’s fitness routine…

My workout routine is ruled by my wants — I want to build stamina, be able to run easily, trek and be strong in general. Looks-wise, I want to be more toned, be a little leaner.

When working out I listen to filmi, full-on Bollywood music. I also gossip with my trainer; that makes it fun.

I do yoga and Pilates intermittently, to mix things up. I go on treks whenever I can.

Music. Movies. Internet shopping. Carbs. Sleep. This is the mantra for the hard days.

When I’m not working, I bum around the house, stream movies or shows, or go home to my parents, or travel and go on holidays, depending on how much time off I have.

I think I looked my best in Veere Di Wedding. That was my greatest achievement in terms of losing weight. Fear of [co-producer] Rhea Kapoor was my biggest driver (Laughs.)

I occasionally reward myself with a big dose of carbs. I sometimes make a self-improvised black rice-almond milk-date paste kheer, when I have cravings, which is far too often. Other than that, I like snacking on salads, peanuts and peanut butter, feta cheese, and almonds.

If it all gets too much and I get mentally exhausted or feel low, I reach out for help. This could be to family, friends or just by doing yoga. The yoga breathing exercises are a huge calmer. I have in the past also sought therapy. I think it’s very important to pay attention to your mental health in a manner that is unashamed and open.

