Home / Bollywood / Coolie No 1’s IMDb rating takes a nosedive, fares worse than Race 3 and Himmatwala

Coolie No 1’s IMDb rating takes a nosedive, fares worse than Race 3 and Himmatwala

David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 is among the worst rated Hindi film on IMDb. With a dismal rating of 1.4, it is in just in a slightly better spot than Sadak 2, which released earlier in July.

bollywood Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 18:52 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan play the leads in Coolie No 1.
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s latest film Coolie No 1 is getting bombed with unfavourable reviews from viewers. On IMDb, which allows audiences to rate a film, the David Dhawan film has a dismal rating of 1.4. For a better context, it’s even worse than films such as Race 3 (1.9) and Himmatwala (1.7).

Coolie No 1, which released on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, has received 23,000 audience ratings on IMDb. Despite the rating, Amazon claims it registered the streamer’s biggest opening of the year. Perhaps it will ease the blow for the makers a little to know that it is still not the worst rated film of the year. Sadak 2, which released on Disney+ Hotstar in July, has a rating of 1.0.

The film has received largely negative reviews from critics as well. The Hindustan Times review read, “Although suspension of disbelief is a part of watching a David Dhawan film, Coolie No 1’s plot is hopelessly out of sync with today’s time. Men get hit in gonads and women are the victims of casual sexism. Speech impairment is mined for laughs, as is people’s weight. Even coronavirus is not spared as it is used in a rather tasteless, and unfunny, joke.”

Actor Shikha Talsania, who also stars in the film reacted to the negative response the film has got. She told Mid-Day, “Entertainment can be different for different people. A certain kind of humour works for me, while another doesn’t. But, I can choose to watch what I enjoy.”

Previously, Sara was asked in an interview about the ‘problematic’ aspects of the original film, in which Govinda’s character cons Karisma’s character into falling for him -- which is replicated in the remake as well. She said that if one views everything through a politically correct lens, ‘any scope of humour in our lives will be lost’.

