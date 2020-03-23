e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Coronavirus crisis: Anubhav Sinha seeks volunteers to help distribute grains to needy, Ronit Roy offers money

Coronavirus crisis: Anubhav Sinha seeks volunteers to help distribute grains to needy, Ronit Roy offers money

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is planning distribution of foodgrains for the needy and is seeking volunteers for the same. Actor Ronit Roy was one of the first ones to chip in with money and more.

bollywood Updated: Mar 23, 2020 12:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anubhav Sinha is taking the lead in arranging for foodgrains and more amid coronavirus lockdown.
Anubhav Sinha is taking the lead in arranging for foodgrains and more amid coronavirus lockdown.
         

Taking lead in being proactive amid coronavirus outbreak, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has called for volunteers to help him distribute food grains to the needy.

He took to Twitter and wrote in a series of tweets, “Hi friends. I am looking for some volunteers within 3-4 Km of Infiniti Andheri. People who will pick up grains from Near Infiniti and take them to 3-4 different areas for distribution to the needy. Hopefully twice a week. We will see as it develops. You should have 1. Info- where you want to take it. Who needs it. 2. Hopefully a vehicle. You can respond on my FB page.”

Hindustantimes

He is also collecting food for animals. “Also need volunteers for food for stray Animals. volunteers within 3-4 Km of Infiniti Andheri. People who will pick up food from Near Infiniti and take them to 3-4 different areas. Hopefully twice a day. You could choose day/night. We will see as it develops. You should have 1. Info- where you want to take it. 2. Hopefully a vehicle. You can respond on my FB page,” he wrote.

Actor Ronit Roy was quick to offer full support to the noble initiative. He responded to Anubhav, “Anubhav this is great. I’m in. I have a workforce that we can use that’s at home currently. We will work out the safety issue. Would like to chip in some money also. Send me your number . Sudhir Sir has mine. Ronit.” Anubhav thanked Ronit and wrote, “Will do right away Ronit. Thanks a lot.”

Hindustantimes

On the work front, Anubhav’s last few films have been received well - both commercially and critically. His latest, Thappad, featured Taapsee Pannu in a lead role and focused on the importance of raising voice against domestic violence against women. His previous film, Mulk, also starred Taapsee alongside Rishi Kapoor and talked about the reality of communal hatred and the need for communal harmony in India.

