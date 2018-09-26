Dalip Tahil involved in hit-and-run, arrested while attempting to flee, say reports

Actor Dalip Tahil was arrested after his car was reportedly involved in a road accident in Mumbai, a report says. He was driving under the influence of alcohol and attempted to flee the scene.

According to the Times of India, Dalip’s car rammed into an autorickshaw, injuring two passengers. He attempted to flee but was caught in a traffic jam caused by Ganesh Visarjan processions. The passengers reportedly caught up with Dalip’s car and confronted him. He is said to have got into an argument and pushed them around. The actor was taken into custody after the police was summoned.

The passengers were identified as Jenita Gandhi, 21, and Gaurav Chugh, 22.

“The impact of the collision caused Ms Gandhi sustain a severe jolt to her back and neck. Ms Gandhi and Mr Chugh got off the autorickshaw and saw the car trying to flee towards Santacruz. The car could not get far as the street was crowded due to Ganeshotsav immersion processions,” an officer with the Khar police told the Hindu.

The actor was booked for causing injury due to rash and negligent driving and driving under the influence of alcohol. He refused to give a blood sample and was released on bail. The three involved in the accident were taken for a medical checkup.

A photograph of the actor waiting at the police station has since been shared online.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 08:59 IST