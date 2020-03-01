Deepika Padukone breaks into lungi dance in the middle of 6am fitness session, watch video

bollywood

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 15:11 IST

Deepika Padukone’s perfect physique is the result of all the hard work she puts in the gym and we have the videos to prove it. Actor’s trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared a new video where the actor can be seen doing battle ropes workout.

Yasmin shared more details, “It’s important to have fun too! @deepikapadukone has the perfect combination of working hard and having fun. This makes the 6 am mornings worth it.”

In the video, Deepika is busy battling ropes as her trainer encourages her on. In the middle of it, the actor breaks into lungi dance as the beats change.

Earlier, speaking to Hindustan Times about the dedication of Deepika towards fitness, Yasmin had said, “The secret is her commitment to fitness and her dedication. She knows that working out makes her feel really good. Whether it’s 7 in the morning or sometimes even 6 or 5 am, she makes sure that she gets a good workout before she heads for a shoot.”

She had also posted a video where Deepika could be seen doing leg exercises. Wearing a white crop top with black leggings and shoes, Deepika not just keeps her workout style simple but also comfortable.

Deepika will soon be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83, which will have her collaborating with husband Ranveer Singh. While Ranveer plays cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika will essay the role of Romi Dev. The movie captures the Indian cricket team’s historic win at the 1983 cricket World Cup.

Deepika will also be seen as Draupadi in Madhu Mantena’s Mahabharat. She will also be seen in an untitled film alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi and has announced a remake of Hollywood hit, The Intern in which Rishi Kapoor is also working.