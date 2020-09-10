Deepika Padukone enjoys salon session in a mask, her new look is a hit with fans. See pics

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 12:40 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone got a much deserved salon session on Wednesday. Her hairstylist shared the actor’s pictures on Instagram and also revealed her new look.

The photos show Deepika in a black mask, getting her hair done by Clarabelle Saldanha. Deepika make videos of herself and her hairstylist and even clicked a few mirror selfies. The actor’s hair got fresh new golden highlights as well as a fresh haircut. Sharing her pictures, Clarabelle wrote, “Always a delight working on a new look for @deepikapadukone She knows what she wants and knows how to work it!” Deepika’s husband, actor Ranveer Singh also ‘liked’ the post.

Deepika’s fans loved her new look. “Love this color,” wrote one. “Omg now I also want a haircut exactly like her! HOW CAN SHE BE SO CUTTEEEE,” read another comment.

Deepika has been at her Mumbai home with Ranveer ever since the lockdown began in March. The couple recently flew to Bengaluru to meet her parents -- former badminton star Prakash Padukone and his wife Ujjala. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport, as they arrived back home in matching outfits, holding hands.

Ranveer and Deepika were to be seen together in Kabir Khan’s 83. The film is based on India’s maiden cricket World Cup win of 1983. While Ranveer plays team captain Kapil Dev, Deepika will be essaying the role of his wife Romi. The film was to release over the summer but has been indefinitely delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Deepika will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s domestic noir, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey. She will leave for Goa soon to shoot for the film. She also has Mahabharata, in which she will play Draupadi. Her film with Rishi Kapoor, a remake of The Intern, has taken the back seat after the veteran actor’s death in April.

