Deepika Padukone is a picture of grace and natural beauty on new magazine cover

Deepika Padukone is perhaps one of the few people on the face of the Earth who can pull off a natural, no make-up look effortlessly. She has done it several times before and if anyone still doubted her, here is yet another proof.

After getting featured in TIME magazine’s Top 100 Most Influential People list recently, she is now the cover girl of London’s Tings magazine. “So excited to share our S/S 18 cover story with award winning actress @deepikapadukone,” the magazine’s official Instagram page captioned her photo.

Deepika is seen wearing minimal make-up on the cover and is wrapped in a black leather jacket. Her windswept hair flows all over her face as she smiles ever so slightly. In another picture, she is seen in a fitted off-shoulder black dress and a carefree expression on her face.

Of course, the fans cannot stop fawning over her. “She always slays,” “Astoundingly beautiful,” and “Oh my god!!!! Im shoook!!!! This is sooo sexy!!!!! Yay yyy thank you @tingslondon .. @deepikapadukone looks like a goddess!!,” were some of the comments left on the posts by her fans.

The magazine has previously featured celebrities like Sofia Richie and Cameron Dallas.

Deepika is the only Indian actor to feature in Time magazine’s list this year. With a profile by her xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel, her name features in the artists’ list which has names such as Nicole Kidman, Ryan Coogler, Gal Gadot, Sterling K Brown, Hugh Jackman and others. Vin calls her “not just a star” but an “actor’s actor” and someone who represents the world, not just India.

Follow @htshowbiz for more