Deepika Padukone on JNU violence: ‘Very angry at what is happening but it is worse that no action is being taken’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 11:05 IST

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone spoke about violence on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in an interview, saying she was “very angry” at the situation. The actor visited the university on Tuesday evening and stood in solidarity with the students.

In an interview with AajTak, Deepika said, “I am very angry at what is happening but it is worse that no action is being taken.” Deepika was in the national capital to promote her upcoming film Chhapaak.

Deepika Padukone is seen at a gathering at JNU in solidarity with the students against Sunday’s violence, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, January 07, 2020. ( Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO )

Also read: Deepika Padukone gets support from Vikrant Massey, Richa Chadha; Anurag Kashyap asks fans to respect her by watching Chhapaak

“What I wanted to say I said it two years ago when Padmaavat was released. What I am seeing today, it pains me. I hope it doesn’t become the new normal. That anyone can say anything and they can get away with it. I fear and I’m sad. This is not the foundation of our country.”

While Deepika didn’t speak at the university, she stood with a group of students who were attacked including president of the students’ union Aishe Ghosh; former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar was also present there.

Reacting to Deepika’s visit, Aishe said, “When you are in a position, you should speak up... There are many people in Bollywood who do not put forth their views when they are not be aired. They are considered role models. I appeal to them: Make inspiring films after something has happened but when you are in that position, also talk about the story that is currently happening.” Aishe later told PTI that Deepika expressed solidarity with the JNU students.

On Sunday evening, a masked mob attacked students and teachers on the campus, which led to protests across country. Actors Dia Mirza, Shabana Azmi, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhaskar, Sandhya Mridul, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Sushant Singh; filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha, Nikhil and Anurag Kashyap, among others, have also supported the students.

Follow @htshowbiz for more