Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’ JNU visit gets a shout out from fellow actors

bollywood

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 10:38 IST

Deepika Padukone’s Bollywood colleagues tweeted in support of the actor after she visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday evening, two days after a masked mob attacked students and teachers on the campus. Her visit led to polarising social media trends, including people demanding ban on her upcoming film Chhapaak.

Deepika did not speak at the university, but stood with a group of students who were attacked including president of the students’ union Aishe Ghosh. Sources close to Deepika said she had gone to express solidarity with the students.

Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Nikkhil Advani, Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha, actors Richa Chadha, Swara Bhaskar and former JNU students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar, among several others, hailed Deepika for meeting the students at the university.

Praising her, Anurag Kashyap wrote on Twitter, “The female of the species is, and was, and will always be the strongest of the two #DeepikaPadukone . Chhapak first day all shows . Let’s all those who stand against the violence go to @bookmyshow and show them. Make our silent statement which will be the loudest.”

The female of the species is, and was, and will always be the strongest of the two #DeepikaPadukone . Chhapak first day all shows . Let’s all those who stand against the violence go to @bookmyshow and show them. Make our silent statement which will be the loudest . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 7, 2020

Anurag, who also posted Deepika’s picture at JNU as his own profile pic on Twitter, spent the night replying to several trolls who criticised her with the hashtags #boycottchhapaak and #shameonbollywood. He replied to one of his followers, “Let’s not forget she is also the producer of the films .. stakes are even higher . Mad respect for @deepikapadukone.”

Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala also came out in Deepika’s support. “It is incredible to see people of the film fraternity give a damn and take a stand. Respect to every person who is making this choice,” she tweeted.

It is incredible to see people of the film fraternity give a damn and take a stand.

Respect to every person who is making this choice. — Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitaD) January 7, 2020

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani tweeted in her support, “As producer today @deepikapadukone would’ve been standing in the preview theatres in Mumbai waiting to hear praise being showered on her maiden production. She instead chose to stand in solidarity with #JNUstudents knowing fully well the ramifications of her actions. #RESPECT.”

As producer today @deepikapadukone would’ve been standing in the preview theatres in Mumbai waiting to hear praise being showered on her maiden production. She instead chose to stand in solidarity with #JNUstudents knowing fully well the ramifications of her actions. #RESPECT — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) January 7, 2020

Deepika’s Chhapaak co-star Vikrant Massey cheered for with a heart emoji and tweeted, “swells with pride. #JNUViolence @deepikapadukone.”

Richa Chadha wrote, “Brava @deepikapadukone!” Filmmaker Hansal Mehta called Deepika, Richa, Sonam Kapoor “Heroes” on Twitter. Sayani Gupta wrote, “Thank you @deepikapadukone for giving this movement a mainstream narrative. For using your position to choose the correct path. It always comes to the women and yes, they do deliver! Big love sister! #WeAreWithJNU #noplaceforfascism.”

Thank you @deepikapadukone for giving this movement a mainstream narrative. For using your position to choose the correct path. It always comes to the women and yes, they do deliver! Big love sister! #WeAreWithJNU #noplaceforfascism — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) January 7, 2020

Deepika also met former JNU students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar, who later thanked her for her visit on Facebook. He wrote, “More power to you Deepika Padukone and thank you for your solidarity and support. You might be abused or trolled today, but history will remember you for your courage and standing by the idea of India.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone walked the crowded Mumbai streets as Chhapaak’s Malti to see people’s reactions. Watch

Deepika’s decision to not address the crowd prompted Ghosh to comment, “when you are in a position, you should speak up”. “There are many people in Bollywood who do not put forth their views. They are considered role models. I appeal to them: Make inspiring films after something has happened but when you are in that position, also talk about the story that is currently happening,” she said. Later, Ghosh told PTI that Deepika expressed solidarity with the JNU students.

Follow @htshowbiz for more