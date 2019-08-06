Deepika Padukone on Ranveer Singh: ‘He’s not afraid to cry, that’s what got me’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:51 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone continues to make headlines despite having no film released this year. The actor features on the cover of Vogue magazine and more pictures from the photo shoot are now online. The actor appears without make-up on the cover.

Talking about how she made it in Bollywood, Deepika told the magazine in an interview, “I had no training, no mentors..I worked it all out on my own. Sure, I had some failures, personal and professional. But sheer determination fuelled me. It was empowering.”

She also spoke about her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. Talking about his vibrant personality, she said, “There is no pretence with him, no holding back...People hate him or love him for that, but that’s who he is. He’s genuine...very good at articulating his feelings. He’s not afraid to cry. That’s what got me.”

A picture from the photo shoot shows her sitting in the bedroom in a pink silk night-suit and embellished heels. Another shows her in a backless dress with a thigh-high slit as she lies down on a sofa. There are also pictures of her in a short white dress paired with an overcoat, a short dress in denim and her smiling to the camera in a knitted cardigan.

The 33-year-old star was seen dressed in a cream-coloured Burberry trench coat with her hair left open on the cover, which the magazine termed as "unfiltered". Deepika shared the poster on her Instagram and wrote, "Barefaced & Unfiltered."

Deepika will be seen with Ranveer for the fourth time in the film ‘83. While Ranveer plays veteran cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika will be seen as his onscreen wife Romi Dev in the film. Besides ‘83, Deepika has Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, set to release on January 10 next year.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 15:49 IST