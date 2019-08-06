Deepika Padukone on Ranveer Singh: ‘He’s not afraid to cry, that’s what got me’
In a new interview, Deepika Padukone has said that she has worked out her career on her own, reveals what she loves about husband Ranveer Singh.bollywood Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:51 IST
Actor Deepika Padukone continues to make headlines despite having no film released this year. The actor features on the cover of Vogue magazine and more pictures from the photo shoot are now online. The actor appears without make-up on the cover.
Talking about how she made it in Bollywood, Deepika told the magazine in an interview, “I had no training, no mentors..I worked it all out on my own. Sure, I had some failures, personal and professional. But sheer determination fuelled me. It was empowering.”
She also spoke about her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. Talking about his vibrant personality, she said, “There is no pretence with him, no holding back...People hate him or love him for that, but that’s who he is. He’s genuine...very good at articulating his feelings. He’s not afraid to cry. That’s what got me.”
View this post on Instagram
Deepika Padukone for Vogue India August'19. Photography by Greg Swales Styling - Anaita Shroff Adajania Hair - Stephen Low Skin prep - Liz Pugh #deepikapadukone @deepikapadukone #gainfollowers #bollywood #ranveersingh @ranveersingh #DeepVeer #deepveerkishaadi #priyankachopra #anushkasharma #aishwaryaraibacchan #kareenakapoorkhan #aliabhatt #shraddhakapoor #beauty #model #highlights #style #kanganaranaut #salmankhan #amirkhan #akshaykumar #shahrukhkhan
View this post on Instagram
'I often get asked to do a no makeup makeup look, but on Deepika we went a step further, No Makeup. She dared to bare. No retouch No makeup. Pure unfiltered Deepika.' - Makeup artist Liz Pugh Deepika Padukone for Vogue India August'19. Photography by Greg Swales Styling - Anaita Shroff Adajania Hair - Stephen Low Skin prep - Liz Pugh #deepikapadukone @deepikapadukone #gainfollowers #bollywood #ranveersingh @ranveersingh #DeepVeer #deepveerkishaadi #priyankachopra #anushkasharma #aishwaryaraibacchan #kareenakapoorkhan #aliabhatt #shraddhakapoor #beauty #model #highlights #style #kanganaranaut #salmankhan #amirkhan #akshaykumar #shahrukhkhan
View this post on Instagram
When being asked would she works on a film with a man who'd been accused of sexual harassment, Deepika said, "No! I would not." Deepika Padukone for Vogue India August'19. Photography by Greg Swales Styling - Anaita Shroff Adajania Hair - Stephen Low Skin prep - Liz Pugh #deepikapadukone @deepikapadukone #gainfollowers #bollywood #ranveersingh @ranveersingh #DeepVeer #deepveerkishaadi #priyankachopra #anushkasharma #aishwaryaraibacchan #kareenakapoorkhan #aliabhatt #shraddhakapoor #beauty #model #highlights #style #kanganaranaut #salmankhan #amirkhan #akshaykumar #shahrukhkhan
A picture from the photo shoot shows her sitting in the bedroom in a pink silk night-suit and embellished heels. Another shows her in a backless dress with a thigh-high slit as she lies down on a sofa. There are also pictures of her in a short white dress paired with an overcoat, a short dress in denim and her smiling to the camera in a knitted cardigan.
View this post on Instagram
Deepika Padukone for Vogue India August'19. Photography by Greg Swales Styling - Anaita Shroff Adajania Hair - Stephen Low Skin prep - Liz Pugh #deepikapadukone @deepikapadukone #gainfollowers #bollywood #ranveersingh @ranveersingh #DeepVeer #deepveerkishaadi #priyankachopra #anushkasharma #aishwaryaraibacchan #kareenakapoorkhan #aliabhatt #shraddhakapoor #beauty #model #highlights #style #kanganaranaut #salmankhan #amirkhan #akshaykumar #shahrukhkhan
View this post on Instagram
Deepika Padukone for Vogue India August'19. Photography by Greg Swales Styling - Anaita Shroff Adajania Hair - Stephen Low Skin prep - Liz Pugh #deepikapadukone @deepikapadukone #gainfollowers #bollywood #ranveersingh @ranveersingh #DeepVeer #deepveerkishaadi #priyankachopra #anushkasharma #aishwaryaraibacchan #kareenakapoorkhan #aliabhatt #shraddhakapoor #beauty #model #highlights #style #kanganaranaut #salmankhan #amirkhan #akshaykumar #shahrukhkhan
View this post on Instagram
"There is no pretense with him, no holding back...People hate him or love him for that, but that's who he is. He's genuine...very good at articulating his feelings. He's not afraid to cry. That's what got me" - Deepika on Ranveer Singh's honesty Deepika Padukone for Vogue India August'19. Photography by Greg Swales Styling - Anaita Shroff Adajania Hair - Stephen Low Skin prep - Liz Pugh #deepikapadukone @deepikapadukone #gainfollowers #bollywood #ranveersingh @ranveersingh #DeepVeer #deepveerkishaadi #priyankachopra #anushkasharma #aishwaryaraibacchan #kareenakapoorkhan #aliabhatt #shraddhakapoor #beauty #model #highlights #style #kanganaranaut #salmankhan #amirkhan #akshaykumar #shahrukhkhan
View this post on Instagram
"I had no training, no mentors..I worked it all out on my own. Sure, I had some failures, personal and professional. But sheer determination fueled me. It was empowering" - Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone for Vogue India August'19. Photography by Greg Swales Styling - Anaita Shroff Adajania Hair - Stephen Low Skin prep - Liz Pugh #deepikapadukone @deepikapadukone #gainfollowers #bollywood #ranveersingh @ranveersingh #DeepVeer #deepveerkishaadi #priyankachopra #anushkasharma #aishwaryaraibacchan #kareenakapoorkhan #aliabhatt #shraddhakapoor #beauty #model #highlights #style #kanganaranaut #salmankhan #amirkhan #akshaykumar #shahrukhkhan
View this post on Instagram
Deepika Padukone for Vogue India August'19. Photography by Greg Swales Styling - Anaita Shroff Adajania Hair - Stephen Low Skin prep - Liz Pugh #deepikapadukone @deepikapadukone #gainfollowers #bollywood #ranveersingh @ranveersingh #DeepVeer #deepveerkishaadi #priyankachopra #anushkasharma #aishwaryaraibacchan #kareenakapoorkhan #aliabhatt #shraddhakapoor #beauty #model #highlights #style #kanganaranaut #salmankhan #amirkhan #akshaykumar #shahrukhkhan
View this post on Instagram
"Do you know what's the most rewarding compliment for me today? When people tell me I haven't changed and that I am still myself" - Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone for Vogue India August'19. Photography by Greg Swales Styling - Anaita Shroff Adajania Hair - Stephen Low Skin prep - Liz Pugh #deepikapadukone @deepikapadukone #gainfollowers #bollywood #ranveersingh @ranveersingh #DeepVeer #deepveerkishaadi #priyankachopra #anushkasharma #aishwaryaraibacchan #kareenakapoorkhan #aliabhatt #shraddhakapoor #beauty #model #highlights #style #kanganaranaut #salmankhan #amirkhan #akshaykumar #shahrukhkhan
The 33-year-old star was seen dressed in a cream-coloured Burberry trench coat with her hair left open on the cover, which the magazine termed as "unfiltered". Deepika shared the poster on her Instagram and wrote, "Barefaced & Unfiltered."
Also read: Watch Donald Trump dancing to Ranveer Singh’s Malhari as the President’s staffer shares funny video
Deepika will be seen with Ranveer for the fourth time in the film ‘83. While Ranveer plays veteran cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika will be seen as his onscreen wife Romi Dev in the film. Besides ‘83, Deepika has Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, set to release on January 10 next year.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Aug 06, 2019 15:49 IST