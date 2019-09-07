Deepika Padukone reunites with Ranbir Kapoor for a new ad and they are refreshingly charming together, watch

bollywood

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:28 IST

Actors and former couple Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor have once again teamed up for a new advertisement and their chemistry is sizzling as ever.

The actors recently featured in an ad for a paints company and have now shot another ad for the same. Conceptualized by Contract India, the ad is directed by renowned director, Vivek Kakkad and stars the two brand ambassadors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor.

The ad begins where Ranbir is calling up Deepika and is upset for not being invited to her housewarming. With a straight face Deepika, sitting in her beautifully painted home teases him by comparing him to bacteria. Initially confused, Ranbir realizes the cheekiness and they both break into light laughter.

Meanwhile, we see Deepika’s house being painted with Asian Paint’s Royale Health Shield and as the paint flows down the walls we see the animation showing how the paint functions and the whole house ends up looking spectacular. The film continues with Ranbir visiting Deepika’s house party and their friendly banter of calling each other bacteria signifies the ethos of the paint and the ad film.

The first TVC which was released for Royale Health Shield also featured the camaraderie between the Bollywood stars Ranbir and Deepika while bringing to the forefront the necessity of making your home safe and beautiful.

“Safety and hygiene have become a pressing matter today. People believe that the health of one’s home reflects one’s personal health and this is what makes Asian Paints “Royale Health Shield” a healthy choice for a concerned consumer. With Silver Ion Technology, as recommended by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Asian Paint’s Royale Health Shield not only ensures that walls are bacteria-free but offers the finest looking walls ever. Our second TVC with our brand ambassadors brings to light this very message but in a friendly and casual way”, said Amit Syngle, COO, Asian Paints Limited.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 15:57 IST