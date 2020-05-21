Deepika Padukone reveals she and sister Anisha had poster of this Hollywood star on bedroom wall, used to kiss him goodnight

bollywood

Updated: May 21, 2020 09:05 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone has revealed that her sister Anisha and she used to have several posters of Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio in their room, and they’d kiss him goodnight routinely.

Deepika told Vogue India, “My sister Anisha and I shared a room. We used to sit on that sofa... and play ‘house’ for hours. We also had several posters of Leonardo DiCaprio on the wall and made it a point to kiss him goodnight every night before going to sleep.”

Deepika and Anisha often express their love for each other on social media. A few days ago, Deepika shared a picture with Anisha on Instagram and captioned it, “I miss you peanut!!! Cannot wait to jump on you and squish you!!!”

Deepika in an old interview had called Anisha her ‘biggest critic’. She had told IANS, “She is very honest about her opinion. She is my most blunt critic and she speaks her heart. Even if she is criticising me, I don’t mind it because she is very honest and she wants me to do well...”

Also read: Deepika Padukone misses sister Anisha amid lockdown, says ‘Cannot wait to jump on you and squish you’

Deepika was last seen in the drama Chhapaak, in which she played an acid attack survivor. The actor has been signed for Karan Johar’s untitled film to be directed by Shakun Batra. She will be joined by Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the film. Deepika will also been seen as cricketer Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev alongside Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s 83. The film was scheduled to release in April but has now been postponed due to lockdown.

Deepika has been quarantining with husband Ranveer Singh in Mumbai amid the coronavirus lockdown. The couple has also announced that they would contribute to the PM-Cares relief fund. “In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND and hope that you will too. We’re all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind. Deepika and Ranveer,” they wrote in their social media posts.

Follow @htshowbiz for more