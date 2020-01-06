Deepika Padukone rules Tik Tok with her hilarious antics: Top 5 videos shared by the actor
Deepika Padukone is now on Tik Tok and has shared several funny videos of herself grooving to her hit songs and acting goofy with other Tik Tok stars.bollywood Updated: Jan 06, 2020 13:36 IST
Actor Deepika Padukone is now on Tik Tok and is creating a storm every day, one video at a time. She made her debut on the platform on Saturday and shared several clips with TikTok celebrities and Laxmi Aggarwal, who is the inspiration behind her role in the upcoming film Chhapaak.
The actor attracted 3.2 million followers on TikTok in a day of joining the short video making platform. The actor has shared a total of eleven videos on the platform of which three featured Laxmi. Deepika has also joined hands with top TikTok celebrities including Manav Chhabra and Awez Darbar in other videos.
Here are Deepika’s five best Tik Tok videos:
Deepika shared a video with Motivation Ki Machine AbbyViral on Tik Tok and captioned it, “abhi thoda raap shaap kartein hein! @motivationkimachine.” He can be seen rapping in praise of the actor and the lyrics goes, “ye ladki kamaal hai na”.
@deepikapadukone
abhi thoda raap shaap kartein hein!🎤 @motivationkimachine♬ original sound - deepikapadukone
Deepika’s video with Laxmi shows them shaking a leg to Aastha Gill and Akasa’s Nagin song. She captioned it, “bohut zyaada masti...dher sara pyaar... @thelaxmiagarwalpihu” on Tik Tok. While Deepika is in a black sweatshirt and a skirt, Laxmi is in a grey jumpsuit as they match steps with each other.
@deepikapadukone
bohut zyaada masti...dher sara pyaar...❤ @thelaxmiagarwalpihu♬ original sound - deepikapadukone
After a dose of dance and music, Deepika shared a funny video of how ”shopping was so much fun” when she had Awez Darbar to her rescue. Awez looks excited as Deepika holds his hand but gets shocked when she hands him over her shopping bags and moves ahead to wave to her fans.
@deepikapadukone
Shopping was soo much fun!🤪 @awezdarbar♬ original sound - deepikapadukone
She also shared a video of herself and Tik Tok star Nagmaa grooving to the Bajirao Mastani song, Pinga. While Deepika is in an orange shirt and shimmery trousers, Nagmaa is in a crop top and denims.
@deepikapadukone
Latt Patt Latt Patt!💋 @nagmaa♬ original sound - deepikapadukone
The actor shared a fan art on Tik Tok and captioned it, “eternally mischievous...” The video is a combination of several of her childhood pictures which fuse into each other to show her transition from an adorable kid to an actor.
@deepikapadukone
eternally mischievous...😝 @avivinay♬ original sound - deepikapadukone
Deepika had announced her arrival on Tik Tok amid a lot of excitement. The actor who turned 34 on Sunday is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming biographical drama Chhapaak. The film will hit the theatres on January 10.
(With ANI inputs)
