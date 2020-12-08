Deepika Padukone’s ‘authentic smile’ features in exhibition at Athens airport. See pic

bollywood

Actor Deepika Padukone’s beautiful smile is greeting tourists in Athens these days. As part of an exhibition of ‘authentic smiles’, a picture of her bust has been featured at the Athens airport.

The bust is in a dark stone and shows her wearing a large choker necklace and her hair is seen tied in a bun. “Indian Bollywood Actress smiles at Athens International Airport. Grey Marble, 2020 A.D,” reads the description. Pictures of the bust were shared by Deepika’s fanpages on social media.

Next to her, a bust of a ‘Grammy-winning American singer’ is seen. She looks slightly like Billie Eilish but one cannot be sure without her trademark neon green hair.

Deepika has been working hard on her upcoming film with Shakun Batra. It also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi and is being described as a ‘domestic noir’.

Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, which also starred Vikrant Massey. It showed Deepika as an acid attack survivor on a quest for justice. It released earlier this year and Deepika earned praise for her performance.

She and husband Ranveer Singh have been staying at their home all through lockdown. They shared pictures from their gym sessions and loved up selfies for their fans. Ranveer is looking forward to the release of his film 83. It stars him as former cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepik as his wife Romi.

