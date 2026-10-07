Mumbai malaria cases rise 144%, H1N1 cases jump 709% this monsoon, BMC data shows

Mumbai recorded a 144% rise in malaria cases and a sharp 709% increase in H1N1 (swine flu) cases this monsoon compared to the same period last year, while dengue cases declined marginally, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Doctors warned that although the monsoons may have retreated, the fear of catching monsoon-related ailments remains

Last monsoon (June to September), the city registered 5,144 malaria cases, while this year it registered 7,422 cases. Similarly, the city registered 504 H1N1 cases this monsoon, compared to 71 cases registered last monsoon.

Dengue cases registered a marginal decline, with 2,941 cases this year compared to 3,356 cases registered last monsoon. Covid also continues to maintain its presence in the city, with 165 cases registered this monsoon.

However, doctors warned that although the monsoons may have retreated, the fear of catching monsoon-related ailments remains. “This is because water stagnation continues both at the household level with AC ducts and at construction sites. Though construction sites are supposed to ensure no water stagnation, this often doesn’t happen, resulting in mosquito breeding. This monsoon season we did see a large number of malaria cases, but with the retreat of monsoons, dengue cases are estimated to persist,” consultant in internal medicine at Surya Hospital in Santacruz Suyash Kulkarni said.

Kulkarni also warned that the onset of the October heat could trigger acute cases of gastroenteritis due to the rise in infections picked up from food and water.

The BMC said it surveyed a population of 52.51 lakh residents from 11.22 lakh households across the city as part of its surveillance to check on infectious diseases.

The BMC collected 63,837 blood samples and conducted 342 camps, identified 6,310 mosquito breeding spots after inspecting 10.44 lakh spots, carried out fogging in 45,266 buildings and 6.98 lakh slum households, and killed 5,903 rats.