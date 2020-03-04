Deepika Padukone sends love to Paris Fashion Week after bowing out due to coronavirus: ‘Cheering for you from the sidelines’

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 15:56 IST

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who cancelled her Paris trip due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in France, has extended her support for the event in a new Instagram Story. Deepika was invited by the international fashion house Louis Vuitton to attend Paris fashion week and had to cancel last minute due to coronavirus threat.

She wrote, “Absolutely bummed that I cannot make it but cheering for you from the sidelines. This one is going to be incredible. Love you guys,” as she shared a picture from the prep of the fashion event. She also shared more pics from the event.

An official spokesperson for the actress told IANS, “Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton’s FW2020 Show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week but she had to cancel the trip due to the worsening of the coronavirus situation in France.”

Deepika is gearing up for he release of Kabir Khan’s 83 where she features as Romi Dev and is paired alongside Ranveer Singh who essays the role of Kapil Dev. 83 traces Kapil’s captaincy and how he lead the Indian cricket team to defeat the West Indies in the World Cup final in 1983. Ranveer Singh will essay Kapil’s role in the film, produced by Reliance Entertainment.

She will also be seen in the official Hindi remake of the Rober De Niro-Anne Hathaway starrer Hollywood comedy hit, The Intern. It also stars Rishi Kapoor, and is slated to release in 2021.

(with ANI inputs)

