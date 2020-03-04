Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz confirms collaboration with DJ Snake, Jacqueline Fernandez shares video

tv

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 14:29 IST

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz, who is on a career high ever since he came out of the show, has yet another good news to share with fans - he received a message from DJ Snake. And yes, it is for a collaboration on a music video.

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a video on her Instagram story where she asks Asim who texted her and he responds, “DJ Snake.” She then asks the important question, “Are you guys collaborating?” Asim then says, “yes, very soon. I was contacted by his manager and I was like ‘let’s do it’!”

Asim and Jacqueline are currently working on their first music video together. As per reports, the song is a folk number composed by Tanishk Bagchi; it has been sung by Neha Kakkar.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan joins his bodyguard, trainer for a ‘men at sea’ pic before his Dubai vacation ends

About working with the Bigg Boss contestant, Jacqueline had told IANS, “I am super excited to be working with Asim Riaz for the first time. The music video is going to be a visual treat for everyone. We’re looking forward to everyone seeing it. I really loved working on this, because it was a passion project for me.”

“The song is very relevant and modern and will be extremely fun. I loved just the idea of it, too. The tale we’re telling through this music video is magical. The concept of song and the music video were too enticing, for me to pass it up. The choreography and the steps are traditional and desi but has a modern touch too which overall fits beautifully in this story of eternal love. The team and I have been prepping and rehearsing to get every nuance right,” she added.

Jacqueline has been sharing pictures and videos from the sets as they shoot the music video together.

Follow @htshowbiz for more