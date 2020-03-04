e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan joins his bodyguard, trainer for a ‘men at sea’ pic before his Dubai vacation ends

Hrithik Roshan joins his bodyguard, trainer for a ‘men at sea’ pic before his Dubai vacation ends

Hrithik Roshan posted a picture with his bodyguard and trainer with all three of them inside a pool. See it here. The actor was in Dubai for the last few days.

bollywood Updated: Mar 04, 2020 11:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hrithik Roshan clicks a pic with members of his team.
Hrithik Roshan clicks a pic with members of his team.(Instagram)
         

Actor Hrithik Roshan has been in a holiday mood for a while now. On Tuesday, he posted a fresh picture with his team members from Dubai. The actor has since returned to Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik wrote: “Men at sea. @iam_sentinel @swapneelhazare .#dowhatmovesyou #keepexploring.” The picture shows Hrithik along with his bodyguard Mayur Shettigar and his personal trainer Swapneel Hazare. They point to the camera and look to be in a rather cheerful mood as they click the selfie.

 

In the last couple of days, Hrithik has been teasing fans with gorgeous pictures of himself from Dubai. One of his pictures in which he appeared in a red T-shirt and towel wrapped around him aroused a fair bit of curiosity. He ascribed the style sensibilities to actor Ranveer Singh, known for his quirky fashion sense. The 83 actor returned the compliment by dubbing Hrithik ‘Sax God’. Hrithik delivered a monster hit last year, war, the highlight of which were his action sequences and, of course, his star worth.

 

 

Hrithik is now back in India and is currently in Chennai. The actor posted video clips from a visit to a mall in the city. Looking at the packed crowds, one can gauge how popular the actor is. Girls, in particular, can be screaming and calling out to him. In some of the clips, Hrithik takes to the mike, but what he says isn’t clear. He appears to be thanking all for coming to see him.

Hrithik Roshan in Chennai.
Hrithik Roshan in Chennai.

Also read | Chris Hemsworth on injuring Randeep Hooda during Extraction: ‘Felt very embarrassed. He wasn’t angry at me’

2019 saw Hrithik deliver two massive hits -- War, an out-an-out action thriller and Super 30, where he plays a math wizard, who trains 30 underprivileged children for the elite IITs. The latter is based on a real-life hero from Bihar called Anand Kumar. War, which also starred Tiger Shroff, featured Hrithik as a commando who turns rogue.

