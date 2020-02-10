Deepika Padukone shares new picture from her holiday, says she ‘cycled into the bushes’. See pic

bollywood

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh jetted off for a holiday to an undisclosed vacation over the weekend and while little is known yet, it seems the duo is somewhere by the beach. Deepika has shared a fresh picture on Instagram.

Sharing it, she revealed how on day 1 of their vacation, she ‘cycled into the bushes’. The picture shows a clear blue sky, beautiful coconut trees swaying in the wind and lush green bushes in the near vicinity. On Sunday, sharing another picture from the vacation, she wrote “come sunshine or rain.. #his&hers #vacation” and it showed two umbrellas, crossed on a table. On Saturday, she had shared another ‘his and her’ picture, showing two pairs of rubber slippers by the sand. On Friday, sharing a picture of their passports, she had shared with her fans are the couple was leaving for a vacation.

Deepika Padukone has been sharing pictures from her private vacation with husband Ranveer Singh.

On her work front, Deepika saw the release of her first production Chhapaak earlier this year. The film, a Meghna Gulzar directorial, was the story of an acid attack survivor and was inspired by the life of real-life survivor, Delhi’s Laxmi Agarwal. the film was mired in controversy after Deepika went to Jawaharlal University to show her solidarity with the students who were attacked by goons with iron rods and hammer inside the university campus.

The film made moderate business at the ticket windows but will go down as one of her most significant works. Chhapaak was Deepika’s first release after her film, Padmaavat, which released in 2018. Deepika had also been shooting for a supporting role in Kabir Khan’s ambitious next, 83, which deals with India’s unexpected victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The film’s lead role is being essayed by Ranveer Singh. While Ranveer will play former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika will be seen in the role of the cricketer’s wife, Romi Dev.

Deepika has announced her next film, the Hindi remake of Hollywood film, The Intern. The film will also star Rishi Kapoor; the original starred Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro.

