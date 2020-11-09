Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi shoot in Mumbai for Shakun Batra’s next, see viral pics and video

bollywood

Actors Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi were on Sunday spotted shooting in Mumbai. They were reportedly shooting for Shakun Batra’s next film.

The pictures and video showed Deepika and Siddhant standing on a balcony of a multi-storeyed building. Deepika was dressed in a pair of blue jeans and white T-shirt with her hair done in a top knot. Siddhant was also casually dressed. They both looked engrossed in conversation.

Shakun’s untitled film also stars Ananya Panday in an important role. There were pictures of her, too, standing on the balcony, during the shoot.

The film’s crew completed its first schedule in Goa and returned to Mumbai on November 9. The film is being produced by Karan Johar. The film was originally meant to be shot in Sri Lanka, but the plan had to be stalled owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Mumbai Mirror report, quoting an unnamed source, had earlier spoken about why Goa was chosen over Sri Lanka: “The delay gave Shakun time to work on the script. Since shooting in Sri Lanka is not feasible, they changed the setting to Goa which has a similar landscape of beaches and vintage churches.”

In September this year, after a long gap, Deepika and team were spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving for Goa for the film’s shoot. Deepika had made a brief visit to Mumbai for her round of questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs case in the larger Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Speaking about her role in Shakun’s film, Deepika had earlier told Hindustan Times: “To be honest, you can’t call Shakun’s film ‘light’ either... Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms. What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships. As an audience/ actor I have enjoyed watching and performing these sort of films, whether Piku (2015), Tamasha (2015), Love Aaj Kal, films that deal with intricate human relationships.”

