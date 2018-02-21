Deepika Padukone wrote this poem when she was in Class 7: ‘I am a child with love and care’

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who is riding high on the success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, has shared a poem she wrote in her childhood and it is certainly a revelation. Deepika begins her poem with these words: “I am a child with love and care I wonder how far the stars reach, I hear the return of waves I see the deep blue sea, I want to be a loving child of God, I am a child with love and care.”

Sharing the poem on Instagram, Deepika wrote, “my attempt at poetry in the 7th grade.”

“I understand that life must end. I say you must work hard, I dream what I ought to dream. I try to do my very best. I hope I deserve the very best. I am a child with love and care, ” she signs off her piece of poetry.

On the work front, Deepika will soon start working on Vishal Bhardwaj’s untitled film on Mumbai’s mafia queen, gangster Sapna Didi aka Ashraf Khan. The film stars Irrfan Khan as Deepika’s onscreen husband. While Irrfan has worked with Vishal in films like Maqbool and Saat Khoon Maaf, the upcoming project will be Deepika’s first with the filmmaker. Deepika and Irrfan worked together in the critically acclaimed Piku.

