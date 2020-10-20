e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Deepti Naval undergoes angioplasty, says she is ‘absolutely fine now’

Deepti Naval undergoes angioplasty, says she is ‘absolutely fine now’

Actor Deepti Naval said she underwent an angioplasty while dismissing reports that she suffered a heart attack.

bollywood Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 17:46 IST
Actor Deepti Naval said she had to undergo an angioplasty but is fine now.
Veteran actor Deepti Naval, who underwent an angioplasty at a hospital in Mohali on Monday, said she was discharged from the medical facility on Tuesday and is “perfectly fine now”.

There were reports that the actor suffered a heart attack in Manali but responding to a text message, Naval said, “It was a heart symptom.” “That’s true (about the angioplasty) and I’m perfectly fine now,” Naval said.

Coronary angioplasty is a procedure used to open clogged heart arteries. The 68-year-old actor is in Rohtang since last month.

After actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Deepti had written on social media, “Dark days these . . . So much has been happening - mind has come to a point of stillness . . . or rather numbness. Today I feel like sharing a poem I wrote back in the years when I was fighting depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts - fighting hard - and like how! Let me find the courage to share these very personal thoughts with you all today.”

Naval spearheaded her career in parallel cinema with films like, her debut with Shyam Benegal, the 1978 film Junoon and went on to feature in Chashme Buddoor, Ankahee, Mirch Masala, Firaaq, Memories of March, Listen Amaya, among others. She most recently starred in Amazon Prime Video’s Made in Heaven.

