Deleted scene from Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi released, actor charms school kids with her wit, watch

bollywood

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 11:36 IST

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan played a maths wizard with an endearing personality in her recent film, Shakuntala Devi. A new clip released by the makers of the film now shows her winning over children in a classroom. The video didn’t make it to the film released on Amazon Prime.

The video opens with Vidya peeping into a classroom even as a few kids exchange and share their lunch boxes while struggling with their mathematics class. After she is introduced as the guest teacher, Vidya takes upon herself to dispel all the negativity and make mathematics easy.

Vidya, as Shakuntala Devi, goes on to explain how maths is not about rules but magic because from dividing the aaloo paratha while sharing with friends to calculating the time left for the recess bell to go off, everything is about the magic of maths. She also makes a play on the letters of BODMAS - a calculation rule in mathematics - to turn it into a Bengali cuss word. Watch the video here:

Vidya played the lead role in the biopic directed by Anu Menon which also featured Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh. The film had a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video and opened to mixed response from critics.

Speaking about the film, Vidya had earlier told PTI earlier that there are moments of self-doubt in her life, but playing a character like mathematics genius acted like a source of inspiration. The actor said the biopic strengthened her belief that it is okay for women to claim ownership on their lives without being apologetic. “She owned her choices and stood her ground. Her story definitely inspired me and has shown me that it is actually okay for a woman to want it all in life.”

