Dhadak director made Ishaan Khatter dive into a snake-infested pool. Watch BTS video

Ambitious directors are a great blessings for any film but not so much for their actors. They make everyone on their crew work just as hard as them and take dangerous risks to achieve that perfect shot. This is exactly what director Shashank Khaitan was like on the sets of Dhadak.

In a newly released behind-the-scenes video from Dhadak, debutants Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor talk about all the things they were made to suffer through during the film’s shoot. Ishaan reveals that he was told to dive in a baoli in Udaipur for a romantic scene but never made aware of the actual risk.

Janvhi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter shooting for Dhadak.

Ishaan was told the day before the shoot that a snake was found in the pool a day before the shoot. However, Shashank later reveals that the pool actually had several snakes. Janhvi and Ishaan were left shocked by the revelation.

“When we reached the talaab a day before the shoot, there were snakes in the water,” Shashank said calmly in the video interview. “Snakes! I though there was one snake,” Janhvi said. “No, there were snakes, multiple snakes in the water,” Shashank cleared her doubt.

Ishaan was also asked to make the perfect dive into the pool, capture the right expression and land at the right place to avoid breaking his legs. Of course, he pulled it off spectacularly.

Watch the full song here:

Dhadak releases on July 20.

