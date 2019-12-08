Dharmendra celebrates birthday with Sunny Deol, Ranbir Kapoor returns from Manali. See pics

bollywood

It was a busy weekend for the Bollywood celebrities as most of them were either busy attending parties or events or travelling from one city to another. Dharmendra, who celebrated his 84th birthday on Sunday, was spotted in Juhu with son Sunny Deol. The two seem to have celebrated the occasion with a family get-together.

Ranbir Kapoor, who was shooting in Himachal Pradesh for Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra, returned to Mumbai on Sunday. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport in casuals and shades. Arjun Kapoor, who has been busy with the promotions of his period drama Panipat, was also spotted at the airport. Kriti Kharbanda and Yami Gautam, too, were seen in travel mode during the weekend.

A few more celebrities were seen in the city too. Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently working on RoohiAfza and the Gunjan Saxena biopic was seen at an outing in Juhu. The actor kept it simple in a short white dress and slippers. Janhvi also has Dostana 2 and Takht in her kitty. Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan was seen with her daughters Anya and Diva at a salon.

Several industry friends of designer Kresha Bajaj made it to her fashion show in Mumbai on Saturday. All from Salman Khan, Kim Sharma, South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dia Mirza to Isha Koppikar were present at the event. Veteran actor Saira Banu also attended the event and was spotted in a pink silk sari. Among others seen at the event were Shamita Shetty, Poonam Dhillon, Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan with son Ahil.

A host of Bollywood celebrities attended the wedding reception of Ashoke Pandit’s daughter Shaarika on Saturday. Among those who joined the family in the celebrations were Jeetendra, Raj Babbar with wife Nadira, Sikander Kher, Neil Nitin Mukesh with wife Rukmini and daughter Nurvi and Sukhwinder Singh.

