e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Dharmendra to launch new restaurant called He-Man on Valentine’s Day

Dharmendra to launch new restaurant called He-Man on Valentine’s Day

Veteran actor Dharmendra will launch a new restaurant called He-Man, which will inaugurated on Valentine’s Day (February 14).

bollywood Updated: Feb 12, 2020 15:45 IST

Indo-Asian News Service, New Delhi
Dharmendra already owns a restaurant called Garam Dharam Dhaba.
Dharmendra already owns a restaurant called Garam Dharam Dhaba.(Instagram)
         

Bollywood icon Dharmendra is coming up with a new farm-to-fork restaurant named He-Man, which will be inaugurated on Valentine’s Day. The veteran superstar took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to announce his new venture.

This is Dharmendra’s second restaurant after the popular Garam Dharam Dhaba. He-Man will open on the Karnal Highway.

 

Dharmendra, who is popularly known as the ‘He-Man of Bollywood’ wrote on Instagram: “Dear friends, after the success of my restaurant ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’ now I’m announcing a first ever Farm to Fork restaurant called ‘He Man’, friends, I truly appreciate your love, respect and belonging towards me. love you all... your Dharam.”

Also read | Thappad trailer 2: Taapsee Pannu wants you to get her own trailer banned from YouTube, gives directions. Watch

The actor also shared an e-invite for his fans, which reads: “Dear fans, with immense joy and gratitude, I want to announce the launch of the first ever farm to fork restaurant called He-Man. Launching this Valentine’s Day 10.30 a.m. on Karnal Highway.”

 

 

Dharmendra has been working hard to set up his farm-to-fork restaurant for a while now. He keeps sharing videos on social media of his farm, with farmers displaying fresh vegetables like cabbages, gourd, beetroot, brinjals, ladies fingers and fruits.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
5 found dead in east Delhi house, three of them children
5 found dead in east Delhi house, three of them children
In tears again, victim’s mother pleads for death warrant for 4 convicts
In tears again, victim’s mother pleads for death warrant for 4 convicts
Government not taking coronavirus threat seriously, says Rahul Gandhi
Government not taking coronavirus threat seriously, says Rahul Gandhi
Delhi poll debacle failure of Amit Shah, not PM Modi’s, says Shiv Sena
Delhi poll debacle failure of Amit Shah, not PM Modi’s, says Shiv Sena
The new Samsung devices look good, how much is it going to cost us?
The new Samsung devices look good, how much is it going to cost us?
Nissan sues former boss Ghosn in Japan, seeks $91 million in damages
Nissan sues former boss Ghosn in Japan, seeks $91 million in damages
ODI Rankings: Bumrah loses top spot after poor show in New Zealand
ODI Rankings: Bumrah loses top spot after poor show in New Zealand
‘PM Modi is a friend of mine, a great gentleman’: Donald Trump ahead of India visit
‘PM Modi is a friend of mine, a great gentleman’: Donald Trump ahead of India visit
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news