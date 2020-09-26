e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / ‘Did not receive validation on home turf for years, but I am happier to receive it worldwide’: Arjun Mathur on Emmy International nod

‘Did not receive validation on home turf for years, but I am happier to receive it worldwide’: Arjun Mathur on Emmy International nod

Emmy International 2020: Actor Arjun Mathur has been nominated for his performance in Amazon Prime series Made In Heaven. The actor says he is happy to finally receive a ‘validation’.

bollywood Updated: Sep 26, 2020 13:30 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Arjun Mathur has been nominated for his work in Made in Heaven at Emmy International 2020.
Arjun Mathur has been nominated for his work in Made in Heaven at Emmy International 2020.
         

Actor Arjun Mathur, who has bagged an Emmy International nomination this year, is proud to represent India at the international platform, but remembers how he did not receive validation on his home turf. Arjun has been nominated in the Best Performance By An Actor category for his role in Made In Heaven.

Apart from Arjun, Delhi Crime, starring Shefali Shah and created by Richie Mehta, has been nominated in the Best Drama category, while Four More Shots Please has been nominated for Best Comedy.

Arjun has essayed roles of a gay person twice before he landed in the Amazon Prime original. He had earlier featured in Onir’s I Am (2010) and Migration (2007). Revealing that several people discouraged him from taking up the role in Made In Heaven, Arjun told Mid Day, “But I followed my heart. When an honour like this comes your way, it validates your work. Often, we seek validation by way of the number of social media followers we have, or by bagging a big-budget Bollywood movie. But the world is bigger than that. I did not receive validation on home turf for years, but I am happier to receive it worldwide.”

 

Arjun, whose performance as a gay looking for a dignified life in Made in Heaven was acclaimed, will compete against Raphael Logam in Impuros, Guido Caprino in 1994 and Billy Barratt in Responsible Child.

Previously, Sacred Games, Radhika Apte, Lust Stories, Inside Edge and The Remix have represented India at the International Emmys as nominees. The British series McMafia, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, won the Best Drama award in 2019. The 2020 ceremony will be held on November 23.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India grants $15 million to Sri Lanka to promote Buddhist ties
India grants $15 million to Sri Lanka to promote Buddhist ties
India and Japan to tie-up for 5G technologies, QUAD to pitch in
India and Japan to tie-up for 5G technologies, QUAD to pitch in
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
Delhi to appoint consultant for 24X7 water supply, to cut leakages: Kejriwal
Delhi to appoint consultant for 24X7 water supply, to cut leakages: Kejriwal
India did well but Covid-19 epidemic far from over, says Lancet
India did well but Covid-19 epidemic far from over, says Lancet
Paris stabbing suspect apparently from Pakistan, says minister
Paris stabbing suspect apparently from Pakistan, says minister
Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine produces strong immune response in early trial
Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine produces strong immune response in early trial
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In